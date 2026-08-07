Knicks failing to sign Jack Kayil has a clear silver lining

New York Knicks second-round draft pick Jack Kayil has opted to stay overseas instead of making the jump to the NBA in 2026-27. It's a rather disappointing development in the sense that Kayil appeared to represent an opportunity to improve the team's depth at guard with Miles McBride entering a contract year.

The silver lining of Kayil staying overseas, however, is that he should have far more opportunities to play with the ball in his hands and therefore refine his skill set than he would've in the NBA in 2026-27.

Had Kayil signed with the Knicks for the 2026-27 season, he likely would've spent most of the year between the end of the bench and the G League. Neither is a necessarily bad place for a young player to be, but there's an argument that in-game experience is the best way for an up-and-comer to learn what does and doesn't work.

Kayil appears to be favoring such opportunities, as he will reportedly be returning to ALBA Berlin for the 2026-27 season and perhaps even beyond.

💣 Exklusiv: Die Zukunft von Megatalent Jack Kayil ist nach meinen Informationen geklärt. Wie und vor allem wo es für den Draftpick der New York Knicks und Meistermacher von Alba Berlin in dieser Saison weitergeht:https://t.co/xhXbGBShdV — Rupert Fabig (@rupertfabig) August 7, 2026

Kayil has since corroborated the report while maintaining his intention to one day play in the NBA.

“I’m staying”



— Knicks 2nd-round pick Jack Kayil announces he’s staying in Europe with his team Alba Berlin on a new 5-year deal



“The NBA remains my big dream – and Alba is just the right place for me to continue on this path” pic.twitter.com/etJtrd09Hv — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 7, 2026

As noted by Ian Begley of SNY, New York struggled to find the ideal contract structure for Kayil given its financial limitations—a truth that likely played a part in his decision to pursue a more stable situation overseas.

"The 20-year-old guard showed promise during the NBA Summer League. But it was always going to be difficult for New York to sign Kayil to a standard NBA contract while also remaining under the second apron in team salary. Kayil was eligible for a two-way contract, but he would have had to pay the buyout of his contract with Alba Berlin and also would have had to accept a significant pay cut to sign the two-way contract."

Though not having Kayil in the developmental system in 2026-27 stings, the Knicks retained his draft rights and can find a clear silver lining in the fact that he'll have more opportunities to play and refine his skill set overseas.

Jack Kayil should have more chances to play, refine his skill set overseas

New York has a need for guard depth, particularly with McBride entering the final season of a team-friendly contract. That need is more for long-term contributors than immediate assets, however, as Jalen Brunson and McBride are already supported in the backcourt by the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet.

As such, it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which a rookie guard would've managed to crack the rotation and play meaningful NBA minutes in 2026-27.

Though there are multiple ways to develop a player, Kayil spending most of the year on an NBA bench or making spot appearances in the G League may not have been the best path for him. Instead, he'll return to Europe and continue to play a prominent role both on and away from the ball.

As the reigning Bundesliga Best Young Player, it's clear that Kayil is valued by ALBA Berlin and that he'll have a golden opportunity to refine his skill set and learn what his weaknesses are in real time.

In doing so, Kayil could ultimately return to NBA negotiations as a more polished version of the player he currently is. That would be beneficial to a Knicks side that will likely be looking to add guards who can offer immediate value during the 2027 offseason.

Considering the Knicks still have Kayil's draft rights, his decision to return to Europe could prove to be more beneficial than disappointing in the long run.