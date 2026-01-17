It took the Knicks only five minutes to answer a major rotation question

Barely five minutes into the New York Knicks’ loss to the Golden State Warriors, Mike Brown subbed out Mikal Bridges, and put in Landry Shamet, who was making his first appearance in nearly two months after suffering a right shoulder injury just before Thanksgiving. The decision may have been offhanded in real time, but it sends a series of messages, the most important of which is directed at the front office: Shamet is too important to this team.

This statement covers a vast array of bases. First and foremost, it is a testament to the highway-robbery of a bargain that Shamet has become. Beyond that, it serves as a warning to players like Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson that their spots in the rotation are not secure.

Perhaps most critically, as the Knicks attempt to navigate the upcoming trade deadline, this immediate reliance on Shamet is something the Leon Rose-led front office must clock, and to which they must be prepared to react.

Landry Shamet won’t get any less important to the Knicks

Shamet will not always be the first player off the bench. Deuce McBride was elevated into the starting lineup on Thursday because Jalen Brunson was out with a sprained ankle. The former will be the de facto sixth man on most nights, unless Brown suddenly decides to move Hart back to the second unit.

Inserting Shamet into the game that quickly is nevertheless a sign of the times. Though he shot just 2-of-7 from the floor versus Golden State, all of his attempts came from beyond the arc. That volume, and his previous efficiency, are potential godsends in secondary lineups that won’t feature at least one of the Knicks’ core players.

Shamet has also been one of New York’s peskiest defenders. He isn’t turning off anyone’s water, but the Knicks have rolled him out against an array of 1s, 2s, and 3s, and he’s so far been one of their scrappiest screen navigators.

Shamet’s return is a silver lining, and also a warning sign

Getting high-volume three-point shooting and consistent defensive engagement out of someone on a minimum contract is a rarity. And it should be considered a luxury.

For the Knicks, though, Shamet is more like a necessity. His shooting is critical when they’re short on dependable ball-handlers, and when neither Jordan Clarkson nor Tyler Kolek is turning heads for the right reasons at the moment. At 6’5”, Shamet’s size is also paramount for a rotation currently absent any playable wings outside the starting lineup.

To that end, as he continues to work his way back, the 28-year-old could see his role expand. Frankly, the idea that he will further knife into court time for Kolek and Clarkson, specifically, isn’t just a distinct possibility. Provided he can knock down shots, it’s starting to feel likely.

Yet, while the Knicks are fortunate to have a safety net like Shamet at their disposal, his importance doubles as a harbinger of how badly they need a trade that nets them another operable body for the rotation.

Leaning on him is an ambiguous endeavor, not just because of the shoulder issues, but because he’s not supposed to be this important. His prominence inside the rotation should have already topped out. It took just a few minutes to prove that it hasn’t—a silver lining that, in the grand scheme, is also highly, intensely problematic.