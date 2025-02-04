Is OG Anunoby playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Raptors Feb. 4

The Knicks are in Toronto to play their first game outside New York since visiting Philadelphia on Jan. 15. They hosted four top-five teams in the West over the past eight days and went an impressive 3-1.

New York pulled off a 124-118 win over Houston on Monday behind Jalen Brunson's 42 points and 10 assists. The Knicks were down by double-digits in the fourth quarter before the timely Brunson takeover happened.

The Raptors are coming off a win of their own after beating the Clippers, 115-108, on Sunday. It marked Toronto's second consecutive victory, which is notable for a team with a 16-33 record that sits No. 12 in the East.

Tuesday's game will be the Raptors' second to last before the trade deadline. Their roster could look different after the next couple of days, with players like Bruce Brown and Chris Boucher floating around in rumors. New York reportedly expressed interest in the latter. It may be a coincidence that both are on the injury report.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Raptors

OG Anunoby (mild foot sprain) is day-to-day. His status for tonight's game hasn't been updated after missing Monday's win over Houston.

UPDATE: OG Anunoby is out.

Bruce Brown's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Bruce Brown (face) is listed as questionable.

Knicks injury report

OG Anunoby's status is unknown, but Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Pacome Dadiet (toe) are out. The good news is Robinson was cleared for contact on Monday.

UPDATE: OG Anunoby is out. Mikal Bridges (ankle soreness) is questionable.

Raptors injury report

Bruce Brown (face) and Chris Boucher (illness) are questionable.

UPDATE: RJ Barrett (concussion) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby (or Precious Achiuwa), Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl

How to watch Knicks at Raptors Feb. 4

New York at Toronto won't be nationally televised but will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Saturday, Feb. 8: Celtics at Knicks (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Tuesday, Feb. 11: Knicks at Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Hawks at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Feb. 20: Bulls at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Feb. 21: Knicks at Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET)