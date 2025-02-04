Knicks injury update makes trade deadline that much more interesting

One of the most drama-filled weeks on the NBA calendar is here, but it'll be hard to beat the fireworks that happened over the weekend. The New York Knicks certainly won't come close to doing so, but they could still make a splash before 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Fans are waiting to see what will happen with Mitchell Robinson. He hasn't played in a game yet this season after undergoing ankle surgery last May. He was initially expected to return in December or January, but it got pushed back. SNY's Ian Begley reported that New York believes he'll return in early-to-mid February.

Tom Thibodeau said last week that Robinson was running or jumping but hadn't been cleared for contact. Before Monday's game against the Rockets, the head coach said Robinson had been cleared for contact, which is what fans have been waiting to hear for weeks.

Thibs said Mitchell Robinson has been cleared for contact. “The next step is the contact part of practice.” — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 3, 2025

The timing is interesting, considering the deadline is only a couple of days away. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported last week that league sources believe the Knicks are "open" to trading Robinson (subscription required).

On Sunday, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor said on his podcast that Mitch is one of several centers the Lakers are interested in after sending Anthony Davis to the Mavericks.

Mitchell Robinson cleared for contact days before trade deadline

The obvious challenge about trading Robinson (if the Knicks decide to do so) is that he hasn't played a game. Getting cleared for contact is a huge step toward returning to the floor, but there's risk in trading for a player who hasn't played in a game in nine months. His injury history isn't reassuring, either.

The update may be enough to convince New York to keep him. The Knicks' defense hasn't been up to the standards of a team typically coached by Thibodeau, and Robinson's presence down low would help significantly. He's New York's defensive anchor when healthy. He'd be a massive boost to the Knicks' thin frontcourt depth, especially if the front office trades Jericho Sims.

Robinson is the lone player left on the roster from the 2021 playoff team, so his departure would be the end of a Knicks chapter. Or he could be part of a New York squad that fans hope will end its Eastern Conference Finals drought. What will it be?