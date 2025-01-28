Knicks rumors: New York reportedly expressed interest in division rival forward

Trade rumors are ramping up with the NBA trade deadline a little over a week away on Feb. 6. The days of the New York Knicks making a major splash are over, but they could still improve the roster around the edges.

One route New York could take is boosting its frontcourt depth with a trade. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks believe Mitchell Robinson will return in early to mid-February, but that's still a developing situation. Given Robinson's concerning injury history, it wouldn't hurt to have additional depth, even if he returns.

On Tuesday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto shed light on what kind of player New York is looking at when he reported the Knicks are one of the teams that have expressed interest in Raptors forward Chris Boucher. Scotto listed the Nuggets and Clippers as other teams (along with others) that have expressed interest in Boucher.

The 32-year-old is in the final season of the three-year deal he signed with Toronto in 2022. He'll make $10.8 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Boucher is averaging 10.7 points (his most since 2020-21) and 4.4 rebounds per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 37% from three. He's one of several players on a 14-32 Raptors squad that have drawn trade interest with the deadline looming.

New York can't receive more than it sends out in a trade as a team over the first tax apron, so a deal wouldn't be easy. Trading Robinson for Boucher would work, but is that something the Knicks want (or should) do? Robinson is signed through 2025-26 ($12.95 million), but again, his availability (or lack thereof) is an issue for a contender like New York.

Boucher would be a good fit for the Knicks, and he is having one of the best seasons of his career. However, the price New York would have to pay to acquire him is probably too high. The front office has to assess whether a trade will benefit the Knicks and not lessen their chances of making a deep playoff run. Having a (hopefully) healthy Robinson could be a difference-maker in the postseason.

Before fans panic too much, it's important to note that Scotto didn't specify that New York is actively pursuing Boucher. Expressing interest and engaging in trade talks are two separate things. Trust the direction that Leon Rose is guiding the Knicks in.