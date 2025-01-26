Knicks not making a move at trade deadline could actually be a positive sign

Will the New York Knicks remain silent at the trade deadline? Or will they make a minor trade to upgrade their depth? Those are the questions fans are wondering with Feb. 6 around the corner.

New York is limited in what it can do due to its financial constraints and lack of assets after cashing in most of them on Mikal Bridges. The Knicks also sent a first-round pick to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. The front office could still make something happen, but it won't be drastic.

In the Stein Line Substack chat, NBA insider Jake Fischer predicted New York won't "do much of anything" before the deadline. Fischer said Robinson's health "could change that," but he's heard that the Knicks believe the center will be ready for "the stretch run." SNY's Ian Begley previously reported something similar, as he said New York believes Mitch will return in early-to-mid February.

So, if the Knicks are quiet at the deadline, it would be a positive sign. Why? Because it means they believe in Robinson. On Friday, Tom Thibodeau said he isn't sure when Mitch will be cleared to return but that the big man is making "steady progress" and is "moving great."

Tom Thibodeau is asked about Mitchell Robinson's status: "Steady progress, working out every day - he's moving great"



On when Robinson can get cleared: "It's hard for me to say...I have to trust the medical people to give him clearance. There haven't been any setbacks." pic.twitter.com/NQwj7C89MJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 24, 2025

Mitchell Robinson's return to Knicks lineup could be around the corner

Begley also reported that New York was looking at acquiring frontcourt depth options before the deadline, which makes sense, considering the circumstances. However, Robinson could be the fix the Knicks need. While it's encouraging to hear positive updates about him, what matters is how he'll look on the floor and whether he'll be able to stay healthy.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been fantastic for New York, but he isn't the rim-protecting center that Robinson is. When Mitch returns, it seems likely that he will come off the bench, but Thibodeau should be open to trying lineups with KAT at the four and Robinson at the five.

Unfortunately, Jericho Sims hasn't proven he's worthy of being the Knicks' primary backup center. Fischer mentioned that New York could trade him with a few second-round picks for a veteran, which wouldn't be a bad idea. That way, New York won't be left high and dry if Robinson is hit with another injury. That's a possibility fans don't want to think about, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

Robinson's return could be the boost the Knicks need to make a deep playoff run. He'll certainly help improve their lackluster defense. Don't be discouraged if New York stays quiet at the deadline because a reinforcement is coming.