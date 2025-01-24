Mitchell Robinson is the enigmatic key to Knicks’ next step toward contending

Entering the 2024-25 regular season, the New York Knicks seemed to be on track to emulate a formula that helped the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the 2024 Western Conference Finals. With Karl-Anthony Towns at the 4 and Mitchell Robinson at the 5, the Rudy Gobert experience suggested New York had created a match made in heaven.

Unfortunately, Robinson has now missed 96 of the Knicks' past 127 games—including every single outing during the 2024-25 campaign.

It's been a disappointing turn of events for one of the most important players on the Knicks' roster. Far and away the teams' top interior defender, as well as an elite offensive rebounder and an explosive lob target, Robinson has been missed.

As the trade deadline nears, however, one can't help but wonder how the Knicks are planning to process the impact of his absence.

Robinson has one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NBA. He's also preparing to return to a rotation that's found its stride on offense, thus implying that he could be the odd man out due to his limitations as more of a rim runner than a player who fits the steady motion of the current system.

Considering the Knicks still haven't figured out how to put the pieces together on defense, however, it's far too soon to write Robinson off.

Mitchell Robinson could be the ultimate trade asset or the missing link

New York is 29-16, sitting 2.5 games clear of the No. 4 seed Milwaukee Bucks and just 2.0 behind the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. As such, it's difficult to poke too many holes in what Tom Thibodeau has done this season.

The unexpected area of weakness for the Knicks, however, is their defense—a fact that seemingly supports Robinson's reintegration into the rotation.

New York is currently 15th in defensive rating, which isn't exactly something to lose sleep over. They've been torched from beyond the arc, however, and are 20th in the NBA in points allowed in the paint per 100 possessions.

Some of the issues should resolve themselves as time permits improved chemistry among a new-look starting lineup, but the need for a reliable rim protector is difficult to overlook.

For as true as that may be, one can't help but acknowledge the fact that the Knicks' primary defensive flaws exist along the perimeter. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart have the tools to become an elite defensive trio, but the depth behind them is virtually nonexistent.

Affordable options exist for the Knicks on the trade market, but if they're looking to acquire more of an impact player, Robinson's contract could prove invaluable.

Robinson is owed $14,318,182 for the 2024-25 season and $12,954,546 for the 2025-26 campaign. That, along with his history of providing elite contributions as a rebounder and shot-blocker, could yield significant interest from around the NBA.

The question is: Will Leon Rose and the Knicks prioritize what Robinson offers on the court or the quality he could net on the trade market?