The sneaky trade target who can address Knicks' most prominent flaw

The New York Knicks are in a position of intrigue in the early stages of the second half of the 2024-25 regular season. At 29-16, New York is just 2.0 games back of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and has a 3.0 game lead over the No. 4 seed Milwaukee Bucks.

For as impressive as the Knicks have been up to this point in the season, one unfortunate reality remains: A lack of wing depth could ultimately be their undoing.

New York has built a three-headed monster along the wings with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. Options are scarce as far as relief is concerned, however, with head coach Tom Thibodeau inevitably resorting to heavy minute totals to offset the lack of depth.

Thankfully, an option exists for the Knicks to not only acquire a quality player to round out the depth chart, but to do so without paying an exorbitant cost: New Orleans Pelicans forward Javonte Green.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Pelicans are receiving interest in Green and his team-friendly $2,087,519 contract.

"If there's one trade candidate to monitor in New Orleans, it may be Javonte Green. The Pelicans are receiving healthy interest in the athletic forward, who makes just $2 million this season and is yet another player whose current salary is lower than the league's current veteran minimum."

It's unclear if the Knicks are among the interested parties, but with an affordable salary on a team that's likely to be looking to sell, they should be.

Knicks should look at Javonte Green for perimeter depth

Green has become one of the more intriguing names on the trade market in recent weeks. A low-cost option who can shoot, defend, and make exciting plays above the rim, he projects to fit wonderfully within New York's rotation.

Moreover, he's a player who knows how to pick his spots, play off of more ball-dominant players, and make his mark wherever the game takes him.

Thus far in 2024-25, the 31-year-old has posted averages of 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 offensive boards, 0.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 0.8 three-point field goals made in 21.1 minutes per game. He's done so while shooting at a clip of .464/.385/.765.

Those numbers admittedly don't jump off the page, but his per-game averages translate to 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 offensive boards, 1.4 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 1.3 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

Furthermore, Green is converting 40.0 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes during the 2024-25 regular season. Opponents are also shooting 2.6 percent worse from the field when he's the primary defender, due in no small part to his defensive versatility.

Whether an opponent is shooting a jump shot or driving inside against him, Green is adept at making life miserable for them with active hands and a strong sense of positioning.

In New York, Green's ability to contribute a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor could prove invaluable. Thibodeau could lengthen the rotation and safely lower the minute count for key players with an individual who seems to fit his ideology waiting in the wings.

It's a low-risk, high-reward type of endeavor that shouldn't cost the Knicks all that much at a time when they only have so much to give.