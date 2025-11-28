Guerschon Yabusele makes stance on discourse about his weight crystal clear

When the New York Knicks signed Guerschon Yabusele with their taxpayer mid-level exception, fans were enthusiastic about the chance that he'd shine as part of an improved bench unit sure to get plenty of playing time under new coach Mike Brown. It's still early on in the season, but Yabusele has definitely underwhelmed thus far. While some are concerned about his conditioning, the Frenchman is focused on fitting in as best as he can with his new team.

Knicks' Yabusele says weight discourse is fruitless

The 29-year-old big man didn't waste time when addressing the discourse he's seen about his weight, which the team listed at 283 pounds ahead of the regular season.

"People say whatever they want to say. If you guys check with my weight from last year, it’s the same. So last year it wasn’t a problem, why is it a problem this year? And I’m actually less than last year,” Yabusele told The New York Post's Stefan Bondy with regard to his listed weight.

Through 16 games, Yabusele has played 10.6 minutes per game, averaging 2.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.4 assists while making just one-third of his field goal attempts. The Frenchman is 15 of 45 to start the year including eight makes out of 30 total 3-point tries.

Yabusele told Bondy that it's been hard adjusting to a "different situation" in New York in contrast to his year with the Philadelphia 76ers. He added that any difficulties on the court have to do with those adjustments and not his playing weight.

“I’m not focusing on none of that," Yabusele said with reference to discussions surrounding his conditioning. "I’m just doing my thing. I feel good, and in great shape. So it is what it is."

Yabusele has opportunity to seize amid Knick injuries

With both OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet currently being held out by injuries, every Knick rotation player needs to step up. Bench pieces like Yabusele, that often find themselves as the "half" player in Brown's preferred "9.5 man rotation," will receive opportunities that they may not have otherwise.

Against the Hornets, Yabusele pulled down four rebounds in 12 minutes of play. He was, however, held scoreless in that stretch despite attempting two shots. His first shot attempt came in the third quarter, an open 3-pointer from the left corner, and the other was a late-shot clock prayer of a post fadeaway that 'airballed.'

Two missed shots will certainly not define his season, though. He has plenty of time left to turn things around. He's finding out what Brown wants from him and learning how to adjust to a much faster offense than the ones he played in while representing Philadelphia and France. Hopefully for him and the Knicks, some of his signature above-the-break 3-pointers start falling soon.