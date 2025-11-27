Draft guru says the quiet part out loud about Guerschon Yabusele’s defense

The New York Knicks likely did not expect to be having this conversation so early on in the season, but Sam Vecenie forced the issue when he stated that Guerschon Yabusele’s defense has "been a trainwreck so far” on The Game Theory Podcast.

This move was promising for the Knicks

That blunt assessment cuts straight to the heart of New York’s early-season concerns. Co-host Bryce Simon admitted that he thought signing Yabusele would be “a great move” for the team, but followed up by saying that it “has not played out that way whatsoever so far.”

The Knicks are currently stuck between the hope of what Yabusele should be for them and the reality of what he has been. The contrast from last season has been stark through 16 games.

When the Frenchman was playing for the 76ers last season, he was on a legitimate redemption arc. With Joel Embiid often sidelined, he stepped into a major role and averaged 11 points and 6.6 rebounds. He brought efficient scoring across the board and real confidence from beyond the arc.

It was the first time he looked fully comfortable in the league and it earned him a two-year, $12 million contract from New York this summer. But the start of his Knicks tenure has not been a bow on his comeback story.

Yabusele signing hasn't paid dividends just yet

Currently, he is only playing about 10 minutes per night. Those minutes have been difficult with opponents going right at him defensively and his offensive numbers speaking for themselves.

Yabusele is averaging just 2.7 points and 2.2 boards on 34.9% shooting from the field and as a 27% 3-point shooter. He has not looked comfortable yet repping the blue and orange.

For a team that specifically needed frontcourt depth, especially with Mitchell Robinson’s constant injury concerns, this has really stung thus far. Yabusele was supposed to be a stabilizer for the Knicks, not another question mark.

What makes this more complicated is that this decline does not feel like it's just a slump. It feels like reason for concern regarding whether or not this could just be a bad system fit. Was this regression 'always' coming? Was last year in Philly a perfect storm with circumstances that won't be replicated in New York? Fans don't have a satisfying answer yet.

For a player who fought his way back into the NBA and earned a second chance the hard way, it has been tough to watch Yabusele struggle early on. It is still early in the year, though, and he has time to make up for it. Players adjust and systems evolve, but as Vecenie and Simon made clear: the issues so far have been too real to ignore.