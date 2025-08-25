Guerschon Yabusele is already winning Knicks over without playing in a game

The New York Knicks' offseason has been quiet compared to last summer, which was expected. Their two free agency additions — Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson — will go down as the most significant moves of the offseason, with Yabusele being the most impactful.

He averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season for the Sixers in his return to the NBA, shooting 50.1% from the field and 38% from three. Yabusele quickly became a fan favorite in Philadelphia, with one part of his game sticking out more than the rest.

The forward told BasketNews that his energy took the NBA by surprise, saying, "People love the energy that I bring on the court." Yabusele said he "keeps the same motivation" throughout the game, regardless of whether his team is winning or losing. He wants to make sure people "enjoy the game."

It's safe to say that Yabusele will quickly become a fan favorite at MSG with his hustle attitude, similar to that of Josh Hart. Yabusele (or Hart) wasn't born or raised in New York, but they possess that grittiness that is synonymous with what it means to be a New Yorker.

Guerschon Yabusele plays with an energy that Knicks fans will love

For a team with the financial limitations that New York has, getting Yabusele on a two-year, $12 million deal was a steal. It's a bonus that he left Philly for New York.

His addition is a major boost to the frontcourt, giving the Knicks a player who can run at the four or slot in as a backup center. He's a physical big who plays with a toughness that will give New York an edge on both ends of the floor.

Yabusele re-entered the NBA conversation last year at the Paris Olympics when he helped France win silver. He looked like a player ready to return to the States after spending several years playing overseas following his stint with the Celtics (2017-18). His hard work led to a deal with the Sixers, where he upped his value even more, proving last summer was no fluke.

He'll bring that same hustle and drive to the Knicks. There is no better place for him to be than New York, playing in front of the fans at MSG. Yabusele found his match.