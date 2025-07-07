Latest Knicks gift could help them solve pressing Josh Hart problem

The New York Knicks just signed Guerschon Yabusele to a contract, but he took a bit less money than he could have in order to help his new team add more pieces in free agency. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post first reported the news, noting that the Knicks can now afford to add another minimum-contract player. Dan Favale wrote about the news for Daily Knicks recently as well.

“Guerschon Yabusele’s contract is expected to land a little less than the full $5.7 million midlevel exception next season, The Post has learned, providing the Knicks enough cap space to sign another player on a veteran minimum contract. Helping out his new team.”

Yabusele is already helping out his new club before ever taking the floor in the blue and orange, and they should use his generosity to fix a Josh Hart problem.

Guerschon Yabusele’s help should allow Knicks to solve Josh Hart issue

Hart is an elite role player in the NBA. He’s an amazing defender, one of the best rebounders at the forward position, and an impressive cutter. But his lack of a three-point shot seriously hurts the Knicks at times.

Tom Thibodeau ended up going to a Mitchell Robinson-infused starting lineup at times in the Eastern Conference finals, relegating Hart to the bench. Because, for as great as Hart is, sometimes, the Knicks just need more size or more shooting.

Though Yabusele’s generosity only opened up room for them to sign a minimum-contract player, adding a guy who can shoot the ball would still give the Knicks some much-needed flexibility in the depth chart behind Hart.

Last year, the only real shooters they had deep in the rotation were Landry Shamet and Delon Wright—two guards. And this summer, they signed another guard in Jordan Clarkson.

So, while it wouldn’t be much, adding a shooter to the end of the bench could go a long way toward softening the blow of Hart’s lack of three-point touch.

Even guys like Trey Lyles, Amir Coffey, or Doug McDermott could be worthwhile to take a chance on, so the Knicks have an insurance policy behind Hart who can shoot the ball. And Yabusele just opened the door for them to bring one of those guys on board.

What does Guerschon Yabusele bring to the Knicks?

Last year, Yabusele got a second chance in the NBA, signing with the Philadelphia 76ers after an impressive stint with the French National team in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yabusele appeared in 70 games for the 76ers last season, playing 27.1 minutes per contest. He averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.1% from the floor and 38.0% from deep on 3.9 three-point attempts per game.

The Knicks adding Yabusele in free agency gives them a perfect backup center option to deploy behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Robinson. He’ll take on a lot of the Precious Achiuwa minutes.

But on top of that, Yabusele is more than capable of playing the power forward position, opening up room for Mike Brown to run double-big lineups with Towns or Robinson and Yabusele.