Goal of coming out of the East is more difficult for Knicks after deadline trade

The buzz leading up to the trade deadline had nothing to do with the New York Knicks. They dominated headlines over the summer when they traded for Mikal Bridges in June and Karl-Anthony Towns in October.

New York's lone move was trading Jericho Sims to Milwaukee as part of the Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton trade. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported that the Knicks discussed a trade with several teams to find a deal that would work in Sims' favor (subscription required). The Knicks staying relatively quiet signaled that they're confident in how Mitchell Robinson will play when he returns.

Boston, the second-best team in the East, also made a minor move. The Celtics traded Jaden Springer to the Rockets in a salary dump. What did Cleveland, the best team in the conference, do? A lot more than the Knicks and Celtics did.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Cavaliers sent Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps to the Hawks for De'Andre Hunter. The move vaulted Cleveland even further ahead of New York and Boston.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two swaps, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5fpE4LJzpK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

Cavaliers trade for wing De'Andre Hunter before deadline

Midseason trades can be difficult because it takes time for a player to assimilate into the system of their new team. Luckily for the Cavs, Hunter will fit perfectly into their lineup. It isn't going to be difficult for him to find his stride in Ohio.

The 27-year-old wing came off the bench for the Hawks this season in all but 33 games. He averaged a career-high 19 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and a career-best 39.3% from three. Hunter will get more open looks in Cleveland and give the Cavaliers much-needed size on the perimeter at six-foot-eight.

The best part for Cleveland is that Hunter is under contract through 2026-27. Trading LeVert and Niang puts the Cavs under the tax line and extends their championship window under the collective bargaining agreement.

Cleveland has a 41-10 record, five and a half games ahead of Boston and seven ahead of New York. The Cavaliers separated themselves even more from the teams behind them without sacrificing their financial future.

The Knicks won't have to wait too long to play the Cavs again this season, as their next matchup is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Cleveland. New York is gearing up for its first game against Boston on Saturday since opening night. The next few weeks will give fans a good idea of where the Knicks stack up. Let's hope they're ready for the test.