Giannis trade suitors owe the Knicks a massive thank you

If the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, or another Giannis Antetokounmpo trade suitor ends up landing him, there is a good chance it will not cost nearly as many assets as the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to get. When that happens, the first thing the two-time MVP’s new team should do is send the New York Knicks a big ol’ “Thank you!” note.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line has confirmed what most of us already guessed: The Knicks have not come calling about Giannis after winning the title. Their definitive stance brings an official end to years-long speculation, while also saying something significant about the trade value of their current players.

New York’s tacit “Thanks but no thanks” has also left a void in the market place. As Fischer writes, “one of the Bucks' major problems now, though, is that the more robust market they clearly anticipated for Antetokounmpo's services in May and June compared to February is not materializing.” It doesn’t take a master cryptologist to crack this code.

Milwaukee had reportedly been waiting for the NBA Finals to wrap up before making a decision on Giannis’ future. It wanted to see whether New York or the San Antonio Spurs would enter the fray. So much for that.

Not only are the Knicks nowhere to be found, but according to Fischer, the Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder have joined them in abstaining from talks. That is fantastic news for anyone still in the running. And it is a particularly amazing development for one team in particular.

The Knicks may have steered Giannis to the Heat

While the Knicks are good enough to not care where Giannis lands, Miami stands to benefit from their absence more than any other suitor. That includes Boston, too.

The Celtics’ offer is pretty straightforward. They will have to move Jaylen Brown, perhaps to a third team, and maybe some draft equity. This package isn’t changing all that much, if at all, had the Knicks not won a championship, and elected to join the (miniature) fracas.

Like Fischer notes, though, the Heat’s negotiations with the Bucks are more complex. Miami is essentially looking at the marketplace, and attempting to draw a line in the sand.

It’s a bold strategy for a team that’s been lusting after Giannis for years. But it has the chance to be more effective knowing New York thinned out the list of suitors. Especially when the Heat continue to be the superstar’s destination of choice.

Maybe Miami eventually relents, and puts everything on the table. Another yet-to-be-identified squad could come out of left field, and force the Heat’s hand. That curveball admirer might even swoop in, and land Giannis itself.

Whatever happens, it’s becoming crystal clear the Bucks won’t be trading Antetokounmpo for anywhere near 101 cents on the dollar. Even if they didn’t seriously like New York’s best potential package, their fortunes would be much better off if they could use the Knicks as a stalking horse.

They can’t. And Giannis’ next team is going to reap the rewards.