Celtics trading for Giannis could be exactly what the Knicks need

It sounds as if Giannis Antetokounmpo will eventually be traded to the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. While the New York Knicks have obvious reasons to root against Beantown acquiring the two-time MVP, they have more to gain if the disgruntled superstar joins their division rival: even more motivation to repeat as NBA champions.

This feels cognitively dissonant upon first consideration. Improving the Celtics isn’t going to boost the Knicks’ title odds. On the contrary, they would be guaranteed not to open the 2026-27 season as Eastern Conference favorites.

Which is the entire point.

Giannis to Boston would be right in the Knicks-against-the-world wheelhouse

New York constructed a championship-winning brand around its collective resolve, and ability to undermine the most cogent narratives.

You can’t win a title with the 6’2” Jalen Brunson as your best player. Karl-Anthony Towns is a bad defender. The Mikal Bridges trade was a fantastic failure. All of these spins, and more, were torpedoed the moment these Knicks won the title.

At this point, the Knicks are running out of ways in which to prove people wrong. That’s dangerous territory. This team clearly needs a common enemy to rally around. They couldn’t even win the Finals without trailing by double digits in every single game for crying out loud.

The Knicks were 3-1 when down by 15+ points this postseason.



The rest of the NBA was 6-58. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) June 14, 2026

Giannis joining the Celtics would add a whole new layer of motivation. The Knicks already aren’t odds-on favorites to emerge from the East next year. Antetokounmpo teaming up with Tatum, even at the expense of Jaylen Brown, would ensure that’s not going to change.

The impact will only be more powerful knowing New York and Boston play in the same division, and square off four times next season. There will be no escaping the spectre of Giannis’ Celtics. By extension, there will be no championship hangover—despite owner and immaculate-vibes saboteur James Dolan doing his darndest to give the Knicks one.

The Knicks have nothing to fear if Giannis ends up on the Celtics

To anyone disparaging this logic, I humbly ask: Why are you so against it? Is it because you would then fear the Celtics? That’s precisely why this is a good thing. The Knick will be eager to prove you and everyone else who feels a similar way wrong.

In the interest of assuaging any fears, though, Giannis-to-Boston isn’t a development over which anyone should lose sleep. The Celtics would still need to figure out the supporting cast, and hammer out chemistry between their new megastar and the rest of the team.

Beantown would also be more susceptible to crashing out from within. Giannis hasn’t played his team’s last game of the season in two out of the past three years. Tatum also closed Boston’s series against the Philadelphia 76ers on the shelf just 22 total games into his return from an Achilles injury.

None of which will matter in the public eye. The Celtics with Giannis would be the new, shiny thing everyone gloms onto. The Knicks would be old news. To many, they are already old news, a brief detour en route to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s next title, or the San Antonio Spurs’ first championship with Victor Wembanyama.

That alone might be all the motivation New York needs. But a little extra won’t hurt.