Knicks can come out as winners in Giannis trade without even doing anything

No, the New York Knicks shouldn't trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Saturday night's win was enough proof of that, though that much was already evident. That doesn't mean they can't benefit from the Bucks trading their superstar, specifically if it's not to the Celtics, but not for the reason you might be thinking.

If it comes down to Antetokounmpo going to Boston or Miami, New York should want to see him in a Heat jersey, and for more than one reason. To get Giannis, the Celtics will have to give up Jaylen Brown, who may not react well to his team dangling his name in trade talks once again.

Boston did it in 2022 with Brooklyn and Kevin Durant, but Brown put that behind him. Could he do so next season, if the Celtics don't get Antetokounmpo?

Only time will tell, but it wouldn't be surprising if he requested a trade this time around. He's coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 28.7 points, leading the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the East without Jayson Tatum for the majority of the year, meaning he could feel underappreciated knowing Boston is interested in Giannis.

Celtics at risk of ruining their relationship with Jaylen Brown

Brown hasn't said anything directly about the Antetokounmpo trade rumors, though he did tweet this, which you can assume probably has a deeper meaning:

The neighbors rice always smells better — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 11, 2026

He also said this on a Twitch livestream over the weekend:

Jaylen Brown on next season:



“You have to seen the best version on Jaylen Brown. I look forward to the next season, we’ll see where the chips fall.” pic.twitter.com/hbJeaQbivJ — Savage (@Savageboston) June 15, 2026

After Boston's season ended in a Game 7 defeat in the first round to Philadelphia, Brown said it was his "favorite season." He highlighted seeing his teammates grow and how the team responded to adversity, but saying that still made people wonder if it had something to do with his getting to run the show.

Brown also said that he loves playing in Boston, so there's that. Does he still feel that way now, knowing the Celtics haven't distanced themselves from Antetokounmpo, though a package would have to be centered around him?

We shouldn't have to wait too long to find out, as the Bucks want to resolve the situation before the draft on June 23.

Knicks will be affected by Giannis trade

New York just won its first title in 53 years two days ago. The start of the 2026-27 regular season is about five months away, but when that time comes, the Knicks will have a target on their backs as the defending champions.

Boston would love nothing more than to be the ones to come out of the East over New York, which is probably why they're interested in Antetokounmpo in the first place. If they don't get him, they might think they're still in a good spot, and perhaps that'd be the case, but only if Brown is on board.

If they don't get Giannis, and he wants out, that may be a relationship they can't repair. Or, even if Brown is still around to start the season, there could be a dark cloud hanging over the organization if he isn't happy.

It's hard to see the Celtics come out on the winning end of a Brown deal, assuming Antetokounmpo isn't on the other side. That's not to suggest that the Knicks won't have to worry about Boston next year, but it could end up benefiting New York. And that's all that matters in the end, right?