Knicks have officially pushed Celtics toward admitting defeat

The New York Knicks are officially your 2026 NBA Champions, which means virtually every other team across the league is heading into this offseason with one goal: to position themselves to take down the new kings of the court come 2026-27.

Already, it seems the Boston Celtics are hell-bent on doing exactly that, as The Ringer's Bill Simmons recently revealed that the ball club "made an offer in the past week" for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Boston has been linked to the Bucks star in trade rumors for the past several months now, though, given the fact that it's been widely believed Jaylen Brown would need to be used as an outbound asset to attain him, the odds of such a transaction taking place have been perceived as being rather low.

However, with the Knicks now coming away from this past campaign as top dogs, there appears to be a much different tune being sung about the desire to keep the Celtics' title-tested star tandem of Brown and Jayson Tatum intact.

Frankly, this should come as little shock to anyone.

Celtics clearly need to make upgrades to keep up with the Knicks

Dating back to last postseason, this core Knicks rotation, as currently constructed, has clearly had Boston's number.

From besting them in six games during the 2025 conference semifinals to winning their regular series 3-1 this past year, since the 2025 playoffs, New York holds a 7-3 record over Tatum and Brown's Celtics.

Even during this year's playoff run, while the two may not have met face-to-face, the Knicks certainly proved to be on another level in comparison when considering the fact that, in round two, they handily swept a team in the Philadelphia 76ers that took out Boston during the East quarterfinals in seven games.

With all signs suggesting Leon Rose and company are hell-bent on keeping this team's foundation largely intact heading into next season, regardless of their second-apron-pushing payroll, it only makes sense that the Celtics would feel they may need added firepower to have a realistic shot at winning the East again.

Being Giannis is reportedly being courted by several other clubs across the association, many of whom reside in the Eastern Conference, for Boston to have their best shot at acquiring his services it's more than likely that Brown will need to be used as the key trade asset in the exchange.

Doing so would, in turn, be a clear example of the Celtics admitting defeat on their once-perceived dynasty-pushing core. It's fair to assume the Knicks' title run may have been the final nail in its coffin.