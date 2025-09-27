Former Knicks player may have played crucial role in Guerschon Yabusele signing

Using most of the mini mid-level exception to poach Guerschon Yabusele from the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency is still universally considered a great move by the New York Knicks. It turns out they may have Quentin Grimes to thank.

The former Knicks guard is currently engaged in a restricted-free-agency standoff with the Philadelphia 76ers. And as The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer alludes to, the uncertainty over how much he’ll cost may have prompted Philly to let go of a player it desperately wanted to keep. “The Sixers left the clear impression that they were determined to re-sign Grimes—as well as Guerschon Yabusele—but were likewise fearful of straying into the second luxury tax apron,” he explains.

Ah, yes. The dreaded second apron, otherwise known to billionaire NBA owners as the Bogeyman. At this moment, though, Knicks fans should refer to it as “The Primary Reason We Got Yabu!”

The Knicks owe Quentin Grimes a thank you

The Sixers sit around $21.6 million underneath the second apron as you read this. Let’s say they kept Yabusele at his current price of $5.5 million. That would have capped their best per-year offer for Grimes at $16.1 million.

In all likelihood, the ceiling would be even lower. Philly would not have wanted to enter the season with zero wiggle room below the second apron. It would have severely knee-capped their ability to make midseason signings.

New York’s front office should go ahead and send Grimes an edible arrangement, or a Chipotle’s gift card. Well, actually, no it shouldn’t. That would probably qualify as tampering.

The overall sentiment still stands: Grimes’ restricted free agency contributed to the Knicks landing Yabusele, a player who was never just a luxury, and has become even more important since training camp opened.

Guerschon Yabusele is more important to New York than expected

This roster used to be at a deficit of guys the team was comfortable with playing the 4. After OG Anunoby, the next best option was Josh Hart, or Karl-Anthony Towns as part of dual-big combinations with Mitchell Robinson.

Yabusele is New York’s first real crack at a 4 who might be able to log minutes as a stretch 5. Scaling up Anunoby or Hart to the center spot isn’t an option. Sliding Towns down to the 4, meanwhile, actually decreases offensive optionality, even if it can help defense.

Now that training camp is open, Dancing Bear’s value to the Knicks has skyrocketed. Hart revealed at Media Day that he recently re-aggravated a right finger injury for which he previously underwent a procedure, and will attempt to play the season out in a splint rather than have surgery. There is a chance he’s fine. There is also a chance he becomes even more of a shooting liability, and sees his finishing around the basket take a dip.

If Hart is anything less than 100 percent or the Knicks decide they want to lighten his workload while he’s banged up, they are fortunate enough to have Yabusele. He can play in lineups with both Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, and if his threes continue to fall, head coach Mike Brown might even be able to steal a few minutes of Yabu at small forward, alongside both KAT and Robinson.

To be sure, the latter setup isn’t preferred. But it’s an option. That’s the entire point of Yabusele: He is the human embodiment of optionality, and the Knicks need him. And if not for Grimes’ free-agency standoff with Philly, they might not have him.