Bold Knicks lineup tweak could unlock their best shot at a championship

Since training camp kicked off, Mike Brown has revealed a lot of what he hopes to change this season. He has not, however, given any indication of what the starting lineup will be. According to The Ringer's Zach Lowe, starting Mitchell Robinson alongside Karl-Anthony Towns is what will give the Knicks their best shot at having a defense capable of winning a championship.

Speaking on The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe stated that he has "heard there is a decent chance that Mitchell Robinson is going to start over Josh Hart." Before going on to say that he would endorse the change, due to the effect he thinks it would have on the Knicks' defense as a whole.

There is no question that Robinson has a profound impact on the Knicks' defense

If the goal is to put the best possible defense on the floor, then there is no question that it Robinson needs to be out there, something he has proven throughout his career, and reaffirmed in the playoffs last season.

In the 2025 playoffs, the Knicks' defense allowed 111.8 points per 100 possessions with Robinson on the floor and 116.7 when he was off the floor, resulting in nearly a five-point swing in total. It was also clear how much he helped Towns on that end of the floor. The Knicks had a 116.5 defensive rating when Towns played and Robinson sat, and a 108.2 defensive rating when they shared the floor.

It isn't just Towns, either. Robinson frees up the Knicks' wing defenders, like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, to guard more freely, knowing that they have a true rim protector behind them on the backline. It also makes their defense more versatile, as Robinson proved he could switch onto guards and survive if he had to.

Some clear drawbacks

Starting Robinson also comes with its drawbacks. For one, it doesn't give the Knicks the opportunity to play five-out on offense. Sure, they can play four-out and one-in, which allows for movement and opens up driving lanes, but might not be optimal for Towns and Jalen Brunson.

We also know that Mike Brown wants the Knicks to play faster. Robinson and Towns aren't the most fleet of foot players in the league, and running out double bigs makes it harder for the players to get up and down the floor at the pace that Brown is hoping that they will.