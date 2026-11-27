The New York Knicks have valued rebounding more than most other teams in recent years. So far this season, they rank fourth in total rebounding percentage and second in defensive rebounding percentage (they were third and first, respectively, in last year’s championship-winning season). Karl-Anthony Towns leads the league, averaging 13.9 boards per night.

That leads me to Dink Pate. At just 20, Pate is currently rostered by the Westchester Knicks in the G League. They have played six games thus far, and he has been grabbing rebounds at a rate comparable to Towns and Andre Drummond for the NBA club.

That skill should keep the Knicks and their fans intrigued about a potential future spot on the NBA team.

Pate showcasing his rebounding prowess

A 6-foot-8 forward, Pate has appeared in all of Westchester’s games. He’s currently averaging 9.3 boards in 23.9 minutes. That prorates to about 14 rebounds per 36 minutes.

In the last three outings, Pate has totaled 31 rebounds despite not playing a ton of minutes. He has at least seven in every game.

Now, at just 20, Pate is already something of a G League veteran. Instead of playing collegiately, he joined the now-defunct G League Ignite in the 2023-24 season. Over the last two years, he was a member of the G League’s Mexico City Capitanes in 2024-25 and Westchester in 2025-26.

Pate didn’t rebound like this in his previous G League seasons, but he was still above average at grabbing them for his position. His scoring has also been inconsistent: after scoring 39 total points in the first two outings, he’s had only 28 in the last four.

Still, he’s piqued the Knicks fanbase's interest before, and that should continue.

Pate tried playing college ball this season

Despite being just 20, Pate has had an interesting basketball career. He never played college basketball and tried to enter the 2024 NBA Draft but was denied the opportunity. Pate was eligible for the following year’s draft but was not selected.

If you follow college sports, you know it's become hard to tell which players are eligible and which aren’t. This has led to some lawsuits. Numerous high-profile situations have raised questions about player eligibility in college basketball and football. Pate was committed to the Providence Friars this season but was never cleared by the NCAA because he has prior G League experience.

Instead, Pate rejoined Westchester. Perhaps later this season, the Knicks can switch up their two-way contracts and add Pate to one if he keeps this up, or even add him on a 10-day contract later in the year if they find themselves shorthanded.