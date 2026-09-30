Jalen Brunson must go beyond his Andre Drummond quote to ease second apron snag

The New York Knicks' schedule is set for the foreseeable future. The team will spend the 2026-27 regular season looking to secure the best playoff seeding possible, without sacrificing too much of their health or development, while preparing for their quest to defend their 2026 NBA Championship.

Team governorship came out four days after that title win and declared their intentions to treat the second apron as a hard cap that offseason. The result was Mitchell Robinson inking a three-year agreement with the Boston Celtics to the reported tune of more than $47 million, pricing him out of the Knicks' partially self-imposed budget.

Leon Rose's front office signed Andre Drummond in a corresponding move to replenish the team's depth at center, made especially important by the Philadelphia 76ers signing Ariel Hukporti. Team Captain Jalen Brunson told reporters at media day that while Robinson was "near and dear" to the entire team, the best part of Drummond's opportunity in New York is that he's coming in to be himself — and not his predecessor.

Whether the point guard realized it or not in the moment, plenty of the responsibility with regard to helping Drummond fit into Mike Brown's offense is going to fall directly on him. Even though Brunson's game is predicated more on creating scoring advantages for himself than his teammates — which makes sense, given his all-time ability with the basketball in his own hands — the Knicks will want the majority of Drummond's scoring output to come as a result of being fed open looks at the rim.

Drummond's struggles around the rim have forced him into a strange role

Last season, Drummond made just 52.6% of his shots within five feet of the basket as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. The percentage fell in just the 7th percentile among all NBA players, and explains why a quarter of the center's shots came from outside of the 3-point arc.

Drummond hasn't made more than 60% of his shots around the rim since the 2022-23 season, according to Dunks & Threes. While the big man made over 35% of those 3-point looks, it's simply not the kind of offense the Knicks should be looking to lean on as they try and defend a league title.

Brown can do his best to set his players, including Drummond, up for success. Ultimately, though, the onus will fall on those players to execute that game plan. And for Brunson, at least when Drummond is on the court, that's going to involve making intentional efforts to feed the Mount Vernon, NY native as many easy dunks as opposing defenses will allow.

The Knicks' defenders will do their best to mitigate the effects of the many differences between Drummond and Robinson on that end of the court. Offensively, though, much of the responsibility will fall on Brunson — and Drummond, himself.