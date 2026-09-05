3 perfect trade partners who could help the Knicks solve their center depth

Despite the New York Knicks’ willingness to turn over every rock as they finish fleshing out the roster, the need for another Karl-Anthony Towns backup is clearly most urgent. And while the pickings are slimmer than slim in free agency, the trade market holds more promise.

At least a handful of teams not only have multiple gettable bigs, but also a reason to talk shop during a time in which most are hesitant to futz with their roster.

With all due respect to Andre Drummond, we aren’t necessarily talking about a third-string center, either. Some teams have realistic big-man options who would immediately usurp him in the pecking order, largely because they’re either more mobile defensively and/or able to log tandem-center minutes next to KAT.

So if you’re among those hoping New York makes a meaningful depth upgrade, these are prospective trade partners you need to keep your eyes on.

Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate is the Hornets big who will get the most attention. Rightfully so. His defensive mobility and rebounding make him an ideal Mitchell Robinson replacement, and he has the chops to develop sweet, sweet pick-and-roll chemistry with Jalen Brunson.

Entering the final year of his contract on a Charlotte squad that seems more concerned with the bigger picture, he could prove obtainable if Deuce McBride and draft compensation are on the table. But he’s not the only option the Knicks can explore.

After entrenching himself as an important cog in the rotation as a rookie, the 7’1” Ryan Kalkbrenner is staring down the barrel of a reduced role as he prepares for Year 2. Naz Reid and Hannes Steinbach could both see time at center in front of him, and Diabate has the starting 5 spot on lock if stays put.

Kalkbrenner is more of a lumbering option compared to his teammate, but he contests a bunch of shots at the rim, rebounds, finishes well at the hoop, and makes his free throws at a high enough clip to stay on the floor. Throw in a contract that has him under team control for less than 2 percent of the salary cap through 2028-29, and you’ve got someone who grades out as a potential long-term backup behind KAT.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers are sitting on centers galore. Both Donovan Clingan (Portland’s primary defensive anchor) and Robert Williams III (recently re-signed; too expensive) are out of the question.

Micah Potter shouldn’t be.

Standing 6’10”, he’s a little undersized. But he’s coming off his best defensive rebounding season (while in Indiana). More importantly, he can really sling it. He canned over 42 percent of his threes last year on nearly seven attempts per 36 minutes, and is someone the Knicks could try playing alongside Towns. Oh, and did I mention he’s on the books for under $3 million?

Portland’s frontline treasure trove doesn’t end here. Yang Hansen’s future with the franchise is murky given that he’s no higher than the third-string center. The person most responsible for landing him, Mike Schmitz, is also now the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks.

Hansen is a pure upside play. The 21-year-old’s summer-league bright spots have not yet translated to games that matter. But he is a deft passer from everywhere on the floor, has some interior craft, and is willing to take threes. Though playing him with KAT might be defensively untenable, the offensive bag is deep enough and his salary is low enough ($4.6 million) to warrant a flier.

Sacramento Kings

If the Knicks have not already called the Kings about Dylan Cardwell’s availability, they need to remedy that yesterday. He can cover more ground on the defensive end than Drummond, and grades out as the better rim protector.

Then, there’s the rebounding. Oh, the rebounding. Just five players last season averaged as many defensive (7.4) and offensive (5.9) boards per 75 possessions while matching Cardwell’s playing time (907 minutes): Robinson, Drummond, Clingan, Clint Capela, and Moussa Cisse. Like Kalkbrenner, Cardwell is also under team control through 2028-29 at less than 2 percent of the cap.

In the event Sacramento isn’t as aimless as it appears to be, Maxime Raynaud would be worth the Knicks’ time as well.

The idea of the Kings giving up on a 7’1” combo big who just made All-Rookie Second Team seems ridiculous. But they have Cardwell, Domantas Sabonis, Precious Achiuwa and now Ben Simmons in tow, and Raynaud’s reputation is a tad inflated. He comes with defensive challenges and shot under 33 percent from deep last year.

New York has the personnel to work around his limitations, and can afford to roll the dice on a theoretical spacer who still hit 38 percent of his arc triples while flashing great touch around the basket—particularly when said player is owed under $4.7 million combined the next two seasons.