Who will Knicks play in NBA Cup knockout round after winning East Group A?
With a chance at the NBA Cup on the line, the New York Knicks delivered. Actually, they more than delivered. Tuesday's matchup was a battle between two 3-0 group play teams, but it didn't look like that. The Knicks were down early but wound up beating the Magic by 15.
New York had to beat Orlando to advance to the knockout stage, as the Knicks' point differential wasn't good enough to secure a wildcard spot. However, the Magic's was, which is why Orlando is the conference's lone wildcard team. If the point differential didn't fall in the Magic's favor (Orlando was at one point down by 37), the Knicks would've hosted the Celtics next week.
Instead, New York will play host another team that it lost to earlier this season.
Who will Knicks play in NBA Cup knockout stage?
Atlanta won East Group C, so New York will host the Hawks in the knockout round next week. ESPN's Tim Bontemps said the game would "all but certainly" happen on Wednesday.
Atlanta doesn't have a game next Monday, but New York does, and it's on the road. The Knicks will travel to Toronto. The first two knockout round games will happen on Tuesday. Back-to-backs aren't uncommon in the NBA, but the league should want to avoid New York playing Atlanta in the second half of a back-to-back.
Knicks' record against the Hawks this season
New York is 0-1 against Atlanta this season after losing 121-116 on Nov. 6. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher went off for the Hawks and scored 33 points. Trae Young finished with 23 points. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 34 points and 16 rebounds.
What will happen if Knicks beat Hawks in knockout stage?
If New York beats Atlanta next week, the Knicks will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. It would be New York's first trip to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup after losing in the knockout stage last year.