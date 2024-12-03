How Knicks can advance to NBA Cup knockout round for second straight year
The New York Knicks are preparing for their final NBA Cup group play game of the season. They will need to put everything on the line to advance to the knockout round. New York recorded wins over Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Charlotte and sits at 3-0 in group play.
Orlando will visit MSG on Tuesday night. Like the Knicks, the Magic are 3-0. Because it's a group play game, the matchup is more meaningful than a typical regular-season matchup. There's more to it than that, though, as the winner will take one step closer to winning the NBA Cup.
The only way the Knicks can advance to NBA knockout round
Teams advance to the knockout stage if they win their group or secure the lone wildcard spot in each conference. New York's only chance of advancing past group play is winning Tuesday's game against Orlando, as that will declare the winner of East Group A.
Why can't Knicks secure the East wildcard spot?
The Knicks were the East's wildcard team last season, but that isn't a scenario fans can hold out for this year. Because of the point differential, New York can't be the conference's wildcard squad. The Knicks currently have a +15 point differential, which won't be near enough to earn a wildcard spot.
Atlanta already clinched East Group C, so Boston (+23 point differential) is crossing its fingers for the conference wildcard spot. Milwaukee and Detroit play one another on Tuesday, and the winner will take the East Group B victory.
The loser between the Bucks (+29 point differential) and Pistons (+28 point differential) could snag the final wildcard spot. The Celtics' point differential will stay at +23, as they've played all of their group play games. The Magic could also secure the final wildcard spot even if they lose to the Knicks, as they currently have a +60 point differential. Orlando can be the wildcard team if it doesn't lose to New York by more than 37 points.
How can I watch Magic at Knicks NBA Cup Dec. 3?
The game will be nationally broadcast on TNT. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. You can stream the game on B/R Sports on Max ($9.99/month), Sling TV (as low as $20 for your first month), YouTube TV ($72.99/month), or Hulu + Live TV ($82.99/month).
When will the NBA Cup knockout rounds begin?
Two knockout round games will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and the other two on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The winners will advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 14.