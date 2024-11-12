NBA Cup guide for New York Knicks fans: Format, schedule, results, and how it works
We've made it to the Emirates NBA Cup. The New York Knicks' first group play game will be tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 12) in Philadelphia against Joel Embiid and the Sixers.
The In-Season Tournament rebranded as the NBA Cup, and the league also made another tweak with the infamous court designs.
2024 NBA Cup format
Each conference (East and West) is divided into three groups composed of five teams. Teams in each group play one another once during group play. One winner from each group and a wildcard team from each conference will proceed to the knockout round.
The NBA established tiebreakers in case two teams from each group are tied at the end of group play. The first tiebreaker is the head-to-head record, the second is point differential, the third is the total points scored during group play, and the fourth is the teams' 2023-24 record. In the off-chance that a winner isn't determined from one of the above tiebreakers, there will be a random drawing.
NBA Cup East Group A teams
New York Knicks
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia Sixers
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
What's next for the teams that advance past NBA Cup group play?
The eight teams (six group winners and two wildcard teams) advance to the knockout stage, otherwise known as the quarterfinals. The knockout stage is single-elimination and will be held on Dec. 10-11. Teams that advance past the knockout round will advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas on Dec. 14. The last two teams standing will play in the NBA Cup Championship on Dec. 17, also held in Vegas.
What do the 2024 NBA Cup champions receive?
Each player on the championship team will receive $500,000. That might not seem like a lot of money to players already making millions, but it's a considerable amount for players on smaller contracts (like rookies).
Are there cash prizes for teams that don't win the NBA Cup Championship?
Yes. Each player from the team that loses in the championship will receive $200,000. Players from teams that lose in the semifinals will get $100,000, and players from the teams that lose in the quarterfinals will receive $50,000.
Do NBA Cup games count toward regular-season standings?
Yes, every game except for the NBA Cup Championship will count toward regular-season standings.
How can I watch the Knicks play in the NBA Cup?
Three of New York's four group play games will be nationally televised. The Knicks' first group play game against the Sixers will be on TNT, their third group play game against the Hornets will be on NBA TV, and their final group play game against the Magic will be on TNT. New York's second group play game against Brooklyn will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks.
The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will be nationally televised.
Knicks NBA Cup schedule and results
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Knicks at Sixers (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT) Knicks win, 111-99
Friday, Nov. 15: Nets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 29: Knicks at Hornets (12 p.m. ET on NBA TV)
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Magic at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)