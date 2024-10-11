When is former Knicks star Julius Randle going to make his preseason Wolves debut?
The New York Knicks are two weeks into the Karl-Anthony Towns era. The trade heard around the NBA world sent Towns to the Knicks, while the Timberwolves received Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
New York didn't want to trade DiVincenzo, but he inclined Minnesota to accept the trade. He's coming off a career 2023-24 season with the Knicks. Fans thought there was no way that DiVincenzo would be one-and-done in NYC.
The guard started in the Timberwolves' first preseason game last Friday against the Lakers. He made the trade sting a little worse for fans, as he shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 from deep for 11 points. DiVincenzo didn't miss a beat.
Randle and Anthony Edwards didn't play in Minnesota's win over LA. The former Knicks forward spent the summer rehabbing from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023-24 season early. He's expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.
When will Julius Randle make Timberwolves preseason debut?
Minnesota's next preseason game is today (Friday, Oct. 11) in Des Moines against Philadelphia. It could be Randle's first game in a Timberwolves uniform. It's unclear if he will play, but his status will be updated here when it's announced. The game will already be without one star. Joel Embiid didn't make the trip to Iowa.
Guess where Minnesota's third preseason game will be? New York. Fans packed MSG for KAT and Mikal Bridges' unofficial home debuts, even with the Mets playing postseason baseball at Citi Field. You can expect MSG to be full on Sunday afternoon when the Timberwolves come to town. It will be strange to see DiVincenzo and Randle on the opposing sideline.
Chris Finch revealed that Randle will be in the starting lineup when healthy. He's entering what could be the final season of his current contract. He has a $30.9 million player option for next season that he could decline (but likely won't).
Randle said being in Minnesota is "more his speed" and that he "feels wanted" there. It's taken him no time to feel at home in Minneapolis.
His wife, Kendra, said that it was "so hard" to live in a condo with two kids. She said she was shocked when she learned Julius was traded to Minnesota, but even she raved about Midwest life.
Randle's time in New York is over, but fans should forever appreciate what he did for the Knicks throughout his five seasons. Maybe he'll get to feel that love from fans on Sunday at MSG.