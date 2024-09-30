Josh Hart speaks the truth about how it feels for Knicks to lose Julius Randle
On Friday night, New York Knicks fans said goodbye to Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The trade for Karl-Anthony Towns isn't official yet, but the players involved are in their new cities. Little did fans know that Randle's last game as a Knick was in late January when he dislocated his shoulder.
Randle became extension-eligible on Aug. 3. New York didn't try to trade him before then, but after the two sides didn't agree on a new contract, the Knicks were open to trading for All-Star forward. Jake Fischer reported that the front office made Randle available in talks last week after it was reported that Mitchell Robinson would miss the first few months of the season.
New York has a floor-spacing big man, but it required sacrifice. SNY's Ian Begley initially reported that the Knicks didn't want to include DiVincenzo in the deal, but the Timberwolves wanted him. It's hard to grasp that Randle and DiVincenzo are in Minnesota, particularly Randle.
He signed with New York as a free agent in 2019 after the organization "missed out" on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. In Randle's second season with the Knicks, the team ended their playoff drought. He won the NBA's Most Improved Player, earned his first All-Star nod, and made his first All-NBA team.
Josh Hart says Julius Randle helped turn Knicks franchise around
At Media Day on Monday, Josh Hart said that he wants to see MSG "show love" to Randle and DiVincenzo when they return to New York. The Timberwolves will be in NYC for a preseason game on Oct. 13, but Minnesota won't be in New York for a regular-season game until Jan. 17.
What Hart said about Randle's Knicks impact was special. Hart's been in New York for a year and a half, so he's witnessed Randle's leadership and impact on the organization and community. Randle helped turn New York around, and Hart recognizes that.
Randle's time in New York was full of ups and downs, but it helped him become the player he is today. He left the organization better than he found it. What more could fans ask for than that?
The Randle chapter quickly came to a close. It's hard to comprehend that he won't suit up for the Knicks again. It will be odd to see him in a Timberwolves jersey. The same goes for DiVincenzo.
What Randle did for New York won't be forgotten. Best of luck to him on his new journey.