Why Knicks can't talk about Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade at Media Day
Karl-Anthony Towns is in New York. He's not at the New York Knicks' Media Day, but he was spotted at the facility earlier in a Knicks cap. You might be wondering why he can't participate in the festivities if he's there, which is a valid question.
The trade was announced late Friday night and hasn't yet been made official. The collective bargaining agreement complicates the matter.
Remember that the Knicks and Timberwolves aren't the only two teams involved in the trade. The Hornets are the third team to help make the trade work, but it's unclear who New York will sign and trade to Charlotte. DaQuan Jeffries' name has been thrown out there.
Note that ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said that the "expectation" is that the trade will be official "early this week." The Knicks will go to The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., for training camp after Media Day, so KAT should be able to participate when the trade is announced.
Knicks can't talk about Karl-Anthony Towns trade at Media Day
Tom Thibodeau was the first speaker at Media Day, and he said he couldn't comment on the KAT trade. A reporter asked him about coaching Towns in Minnesota, to which Thibodeau said, "Good try."
On Friday night, Shelburne said Towns was "still processing" the trade. She added that it was "worth noting" that Thibodeau has been "complimentary" of Towns since the head coach left Minnesota, something that KAT "noted."
Jalen Brunson was next up, and like Thibodeau, he was asked about the KAT trade. He said he saw the reports but couldn't comment. Someone asked Brunson if he said hello to Karl when he arrived, and the point guard hilariously pretended to not know who Karl is.
You can bet that Thibodeau and his players have spoken to KAT, but you can also bet that they won't say a word about it.
You know the Knicks have reminded Josh Hart a million times that he can't comment on the trade. If there's someone who'd accidentally slip up, it's him. He might get pulled off the podium.
In all honesty, the trade should be completed soon. Media will be at training camp, and New York will play its first preseason game in less than a week. Guess who the Knicks will host on Oct. 13 in their third preseason game? The Timberwolves. Who said preseason games aren't interesting?