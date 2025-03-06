What to know about the Knicks' newest two-way contract signings

The New York Knicks parted ways with two of their two-way contract players — Jacob Toppin and Matt Ryan — on Sunday before their win against the Heat. The move cleared space to sign two more players to two-way deals before Tuesday's deadline.

Toppin, who the Knicks signed after he went undrafted in 2023, quickly found a new home. The Hawks signed him to a two-way contract, officially marking the end of the Toppin era in New York. Ryan is back to being a free agent.

On Monday, the Knicks signed MarJon Beauchamp to a two-way contract, and on Tuesday, signed Anton Watson to their final two-way spot. Neither player will see meaningful playing time, but that doesn't mean their additions are unimportant.

Knicks signed Beauchamp and Watson to two-way contracts

Beauchamp stands out because he was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The six-foot-seven forward spent two-and-a-half seasons in Milwaukee, with his best season coming as a rookie. He averaged 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 52 contests (11 starts) in 2022-23.

The Bucks traded Beauchamp to the Clippers before last month's deadline for Kevin Porter Jr. Beauchamp played in three games for LA before being waived to make room for Jordan Miller, who the Clippers promoted from a two-way deal to a standard contract.

Beauchamp has struggled to find his fit in the NBA, but he's only 24. The potential is there, so New York's decision to sign him to a two-way contract was a no-brainer. He has a higher chance of making an impact over Toppin or Ryan.

The Knicks looked to one of their division rivals for their second two-way signing, Watson. The 24-year-old forward was a second-round pick by Boston in last year's draft. He was on a two-way with the Celtics, but spent his time in the G League. Boston waived him to make room for Miles Norris.

Watson averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with Maine, shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.3% from three. He was doing well, which made the Celtics' decision to waive him after less than a season with the team surprising. Their loss was the Knicks' gain, as he can continue to develop in New York and Westchester.

Beauchamp and Watson joined Kevin McCullar Jr. as Knicks on two-way deals. The newest additions give fans another reason to tune into Westchester games.

New York still has an open roster spot to fill, so keep an eye on what happens there. They could give it to Moses Brown, who Westchester reacquired on Tuesday after his 10-day contract expired with Dallas.