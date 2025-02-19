Unfortunate injury update proves both sides benefitted from Knicks-Nets trade

Nobody thought the New York Knicks could shock the NBA world more than they did when they traded for Mikal Bridges in June. Little did everyone know that a league-altering trade centered around Karl-Anthony Towns was coming in October.

Bridges completed the Villanova Knicks until New York sent Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota in the KAT trade. There was a lot of chatter about the former Nets forward making his way to the Knicks, but nobody thought the organizations would ever agree to a trade. Brooklyn couldn't say no to a haul for first-round picks.

New York also parted with a couple of players in the deal, including Bojan Bogdanovic. He arrived to the Knicks via the Pistons before the 2024 deadline with Alec Burks. The forward averaged 10.4 points on 37% shooting from the field in 29 games to close out the 2023-24 season.

Not long after Bogdanovic found his stride, he got hurt. He went down with a foot injury in Game 4 of the first-round series against Philadelphia, which turned out to be his last game in a New York uniform. Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his foot.

He hasn't played in a game for the Nets this season because of his foot, and it's clear now that he'll remain sidelined for the entirety of 2024-25. On Wednesday morning, Shams Charania reported that Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending foot surgery.

Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending foot surgery, sources tell ESPN. Bogdanovic last played on April 28, 2024 for the Knicks before having an initial surgery on his left foot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2025

Former Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic to have season-ending surgery

The 35-year-old is in the final season of the two-year deal he signed with the Pistons, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent over the summer. There will understandably be concerns about his foot and the fact he went an entire season without playing in a game.

Keeping Bogdanovic wouldn't have benefitted New York, considering he would've been sidelined. It doesn't hurt Brooklyn that he hasn't played, either.

The Nets started the season better than anyone expected under new head coach Jordi Fernandez but have since fallen to No. 12 in the East (20-34). Fans have been cheering for Brooklyn to lose games so the team can receive a higher draft pick. There are three teams in the East with a worse record than the Nets and two in the West. We're entering full-tanking territory.

Acquiring Bogdanovic's expiring contract was a piece of the rebuilding puzzle for Brooklyn. His second stint with the Nets didn't go as planned, but hopefully, his recovery will go smoother this time.