Unfortunate concern continues to haunt Knicks at the worst possible time

New York Knicks fans hoped things would be better in 2024-25. The team was coming off one of their most exciting stretches in years -- January 2024 was unforgettable -- but the Knicks' season ended in the second round (again) as injuries piled up.

Mitchell Robinson hurt his ankle in December 2023, but luckily, New York had Isaiah Hartenstein, who played so well in the second half of the season that the Knicks couldn't afford to keep him. Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder in January against the Heat, his last game in New York. OG Anunoby underwent minor elbow surgery, and after he returned, he hurt his hamstring in the second round.

The Knicks' season ended in Game 7 of the semifinals against the Pacers. Jalen Brunson couldn't escape the injury bug, fracturing his hand in the loss. New York was already without Robinson (who re-injured his ankle), Randle, Anunoby, and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot).

It's nearly impossible to avoid injuries in a grueling 82-game regular season, and the Knicks were dealt quite the unlucky hand in 2023-24. Unfortunately, one of the injuries carried over to 2024-25, as Robinson was sidelined until late February, recovering from ankle surgery. Not long after he returned, New York suffered another tough blow, as Brunson sprained his ankle in an overtime loss to the Lakers.

Injuries pile up for the Knicks with the playoffs around the corner

Brunson has missed the Knicks' last 10 games, in which they've gone 5-5. Miles McBride entered the starting lineup in Brunson's place, but he's missed the past few games with a groin contusion. Cam Payne was the starting point guard in McBride's place, but guess what? He sprained his ankle in the first half, yet still scored 13 of his 15 points before missing the second half.

Cam Payne played on after this landing in the first half but is not out there for the second half pic.twitter.com/NBsAyPUHjO — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 27, 2025

New York announced last Saturday that Brunson would be re-evaluated in seven days. Tom Thibodeau said the star guard is progressing well in his rehab, but it seems like he'll miss at least the next couple of games (if not more). Brunson will deal with ankle stiffness when he returns, too.

The Knicks will travel to Milwaukee for a matchup against the Bucks on Friday, and they could be without Brunson, McBride, and Payne (but there is a chance McBride could play).

When asked about it, Tom Thibodeau did not rule out the possibility of Miles McBride returning Friday at Milwaukee. McBride (groin) is officially day to day, has missed past three games. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 27, 2025

New York will play its final game of the regular season in 17 days and will have a break before the playoffs officially start during the Play-In Tournament. Those days off will be crucial for a Knicks squad dealing with a few injuries that doesn't have the depth it did last season.

The sky might seem like it's falling after Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, as concern about New York mounts ahead of the playoffs. Fans are having deja vu about last season's injuries, but Brunson will be back soon, so don't count out the Knicks this early. Let's hope every player will be available by the time Game 1 of the first round.