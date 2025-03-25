Knicks problem without Jalen Brunson may not get better as soon as he returns

New York Knicks fans thought the worst of the team's injuries would be behind them when Mitchell Robinson made his season debut at the end of February, but little did they know another scare was around the corner. Jalen Brunson sprained his ankle less than a week later on March 6 and has been out since.

The Knicks have gone 4-4 since Brunson got hurt (excluding the overtime Lakers loss), including two inexcusable losses to the Spurs and Hornets, two teams that won't make the Play-In Tournament. New York bounced back with a 122-103 win over Washington on Saturday.

The team announced on Saturday that Brunson would be re-evaluated in another week, meaning he'll miss at least the next three games (Mavericks, Clippers, and Bucks). On Monday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the star guard's rehab is "progressing faster than initially anticipated. Tom Thibodeau said Brunson is "feeling a lot better."

Fans should be feeling optimistic about Brunson's return, although no one should expect him to pick up where he left off when he plays again. The Knicks don't want him to return until he's 100 percent, but that doesn't mean he won't deal with issues related to his ankle.

ESPN's Tim Legler noted that Brunson's ankle stiffness could hold him back, at least temporarily. He's known for his shifty quickness and crafty footwork, which he uses to generate open looks. That part of his game may not look the same when he returns because of his ankle and being in a boot.

What will Jalen Brunson look like when he returns for the Knicks?

New York has relied on its defense with Brunson sidelined, posting the third-best defensive rating in the league since he got hurt. However, the team's offense is a different story, going from the fifth-best offensive rating in the league to the 24th. Their net rating dropped from 4.2 to 2.8.

Brunson's reintroduction into the lineup will boost the offense (and hurt the defense), but fans shouldn't be concerned if it takes him a couple of games to get his legs back under him. He might not look the same dominant Jalen Brunson, at least not at first.

If there is one player who can bounce back from an injury, it's Brunson. He's avoided several significant injuries the past few years with the Knicks, including his latest sprain. It initially looked like he'd miss more than a few weeks, with fans worried he'd miss the rest of the season, including the playoffs.

Brunson may seem invincible, but remember that he's still human. Don't expect him to put New York's offense on his back as soon as he steps on the court again, even though he may try to do just that.