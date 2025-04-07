The unexpected reason Knicks can overcome dreadful record against top contenders

The New York Knicks are a 50-win team that no one outside of the Tri-State area seems to believe in. Whether fair or foul, it effectively boils down to the fact that New York has been remarkable against every team but the top contenders in 2024-25.

Thankfully, at the 25th hour, the Knicks have been given a reason to believe they can overcome their woes and truly contend for an elusive championship.

New York is currently 50-28, including 27-12 at home and 23-16 on the road. That success both at Madison Square Garden and away from the comfort of Manhattan seemingly implies that the Knicks can compete with anyone they encounter.

Unfortunately, the Knicks are just 12-19 against teams with a record of .500 or better—as well as 0-6 against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Considering Cleveland is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and Boston is No. 2, bordering on being swept by both teams in the regular season is a concerning development. The Celtics are the odds-on favorites to be the Knicks' second-round matchup, and the Cavaliers are favored to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thankfully, much has changed in recent weeks—primarily due to the fact that OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have reached levels that few expected them to.

Knicks have more weapons than anticipated for Cavaliers, Celtics series

The Knicks spent a vast majority of the 2024-25 season playing through Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. It'd be naive to believe they'll suddenly stop doing so, as Brunson and Towns are two of the best and most productive players in the NBA.

It wasn't until recently, however, that Anunoby and Bridges revealed how capable they are of providing All-Star value on the offensive end of the floor.

When Brunson went down with a sprained ankle on Mar. 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks were sent back to the drawing board on offense. Head coach Tom Thibodeau perfectly summarized the situation when he said that no one player would be able to replace Brunson's impact.

Thankfully, Anunoby and Bridges have accepted that challenge and elevated their respective games in ways that few saw coming.

Since Mar. 6, Bridges has accumulated averages of 20.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 three-point field goals made per game. He's posted nine games with at least 20 points and another eight with a minimum of five assists.

Approaching the finish line of the 2024-25 regular season, Bridges has revealed that he can not only up his game as a scorer, but provide impressive value as a playmaker.

OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges have taken star-caliber steps forward

Anunoby needed more time to adjust with Brunson out of the lineup, but since Mar. 20, he's played like a superstar. In that time, he's accumulated averages of 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 3.3 three-point field goals made per game.

Some of it's been due to Anunoby's absurdly efficient slash line of .563/.458/.918 during that 10-game stretch, but it comes down to confidence as much as anything else.

Anunoby is attacking set defenses, utilizing his skill set and powerful frame to create space, get to the rim, or draw contact. The same can be said for Bridges, who's playing with a more decisive mentality when the ball is in his hands.

Suddenly, the Knicks have found themselves learning that they don't need to rely on Brunson and Towns for every bucket they're struggling to score.

Striking the ideal balance between a new four-headed offensive monster is easier than done. If the Knicks are able to do so, however, they'll enter a potential series against the Cavaliers or Celtics with a different look than what the Eastern Conference favorites have previously seen from them.

An 0-6 record against Boston and Cleveland is difficult to stomach, but New York has received an unexpected reason to believe it can right the ship as the playoffs near.