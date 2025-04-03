Knicks' Josh Hart explains how OG Anunoby has finally made the leap as a scorer

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has been one of the most persistently utilized examples in the great upside debate. It's a conversation that centers on weighing an NBA Draft prospect's untapped potential against others who are distinguishably better today, but may not have as much room for growth.

Eight years after Kawhi Leonard comparisons fueled the interest surrounding his collegiate career and his status as a first-round draft pick despite suffering a season-ending injury, Anunoby is rekindling the debate.

Anunoby is in the midst of an unexpectedly brilliant display as a scorer. With Jalen Brunson sidelined by an ankle injury, Anunoby has taken it upon himself to thrive in his superstar teammate's absence—producing point totals that few expected him to.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, teammate Josh Hart believes it's all about a change in mentality—and a crucial realization of the fact that few can physically stop Anunoby.

“I’m not sure how many times you’ve guys have seen … in transition or semi-transition and he gets the ball with a head of steam,” Josh Hart said. “I feel like, earlier in the season, he’d kick it out and get the ball moving. Now, he’s realized that he’s a 6-foot-8, 245-pound demon. He’s put his head down and getting to the rim, layups, dunks and fouls. He’s put that little step-through gather step into his mid-post package. It’s helped him a little bit. We love him being aggressive.”

Eight years into his NBA career, Anunoby is asserting himself on offense—and one of the NBA's great defenders is suddenly looking the part of a two-way star.

Knicks encouraging OG Anunoby to remain aggressive as a scorer

Anunoby has scored at least 20 points in 14 of his past 17 appearances, which was predated by the 19 he tallied in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He's scored at least 23 points in each of his past eight games, exceeding 25 in all but two.

During that eight-game stretch, Anunoby has produced an elite average of 27.5 points per game while continuing to play his signature brand of stifling defense.

The most intriguing element of Anunoby's success as a scorer, however, isn't necessarily the recent stretch. Instead, it's the fact that this appears to be the result of a months-long process that has ultimately resulted in the most remarkable display of his All-Star potential to date.

Anunoby has now scored at least 20 points in 30 different games in 2024-25—20 of which have transpired since Jan. 1.

OG Anunoby has been an entirely different player since Jan. 1

It's been a remarkable display of consistency from a player who began to show signs of this ability in November. He posted eight 20-point games that month, including a 40-point eruption that had many questioning if the ambitious Leonard comparisons were finally beginning to ring true.

Anunoby registered just two 20-point games in December, however, thus extinguishing the hype that seemed sincerely warranted.

The biggest difference between now and then is exactly what Hart described: A shift in mentality. Anunoby is embracing his physical advantages, using his size and strength to create space while balancing his downhill scoring ability with an improved midrange game and a precise outside shot.

While he attempted just 12.6 field goal attempts per game in December, Anunoby is up to 17.8 per contest since Mar. 1—scoring 23.3 points per contest in the process during that time.

Talent has never been the issue, let alone something that those around the NBA have questioned. Consistency has been elusive, however, and it's routinely boiled down to how Anunoby has approached the opportunities he's had to score.

Assertive, aggressive, and refusing to stand in his own way, Anunoby is finally emerging as a consistently explosive scorer.