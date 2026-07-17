Tyler Nickel may be example Knicks need to avoid brutal Jalen Brunson decision

Tyler Nickel has been a major standout for the New York Knicks at Summer League in Las Vegas. His three-point shooting has been elite, and he looks like the type of player who could really help the Knicks down the line. And if the Knicks want to hand Jalen Brunson the massive contract extension he deserves, they need guys like Nickel. Finding guys like him could be the difference between paying Brunson and having to think about it.

In today’s NBA, with the current CBA, getting cheap players (or even rookie-scale guys) who can contribute is crucial. And it’s especially important when there’s a guy like Brunson who will inevitably be making max money. The second apron comes for everyone, so having talented rookie-scale players is crucial.

That’s what Nickel could potentially be for the Knicks, and that’s how they will inevitably be able to pay Brunson while remaining competitive.

Tyler Nickel is the type of player Knicks need if they want to pay Jalen Brunson

The key to success in the league today is depth. Depth and keeping a team cheap. Because once a roster gets too expensive, then it’s not able to stay together, and that’s where things get ugly.

Just look at the Boston Celtics. They won a championship, but because of the second apron, they eventually had to move on from Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis because their roster got too expensive. They lost Al Horford and Luke Kornet, too.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have to run into a similar issue. They are a second-apron team; they just signed Donovan Mitchell to a massive new contract, and they still have to re-sign James Harden.

Even the Knicks are feeling the pressure. James Dolan has said as much. They even lost Mitchell Robinson in free agency this summer, as he joined the Celtics on an MLE contract.

Brunson already took one pay cut to help keep the Knicks together, and it worked to perfection. They won a title. But when his next extension comes up, Brunson is going to want a payday.

That means, if the Knicks want to keep their place as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, they’re going to have to find cheap contributors who can help them win.

Nickel is a perfect example. He’s a great three-point shooter who New York could sign to a second-round, rookie-scale deal. If he works out, he could seriously help the Knicks.

He’s the perfect example of a player New York needs to find if it wants to keep Brunson around (and paid).