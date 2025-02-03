Two-time All-Star who was linked to Knicks for years finally gets traded

The New York Knicks caused enough trade chaos over the offseason, so fans have gotten to sit back and watch the drama unfold before the Feb. 6 deadline. Leon Rose could orchestrate a trade, but it won't come close to the ones that have already happened.

Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers shortly after midnight on Sunday in exchange for a package centered around Anthony Davis. The pandemonium continued that evening when ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Kings were finalizing a trade to send De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs. Charania added that Zach LaVine would go to Sacramento as part of the deal.

Full trade:



Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin



Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)



Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS

LaVine's name has been wrapped in trade rumors for several years. Before the deadline two years ago, Knicks fans panicked when it was falsely reported that New York was close to acquiring LaVine. Not only was that untrue, but he's been in Chicago since.

His trade value dipped significantly over the past couple of seasons, but that changed in 2024-25. He averaged 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Bulls, shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from three. At long last, he's out of Chicago and en route to California.

LaVine will reunite with DeMar DeRozan in Sacramento after he was part of a sign-and-trade over the summer. It will be interesting to watch that duo play alongside Domantas Sabonis.

The Bulls seem to have finally accepted their fate and will enter a rebuilding phase. Chicago likely isn't done before the deadline, either. Nikola Vucevic is another player who has popped up in trade rumors, with teams like the Warriors expressing interest.

Chicago sits tenth in the East with a 21-29 record. It took the Bulls long enough to embrace tanking mode. They've been stuck in mediocrity for years, not good enough to make the playoffs (they were first-round exits in 2017 and 2022), but not bad enough to score a high draft pick.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are one of the top teams in the East, and they made it there by not rushing to make a trade that'd set the organization back. A LaVine deal would've fallen into that territory. It's actually good to see him on a new team if only to end what felt like never-ending questions about his future in Chicago.