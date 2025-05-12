Two ex-Knicks are proving what the current squad is missing

Oftentimes in the playoffs, wins and losses are dictated by teams' supporting casts, either rising to the occasion or wilting under pressure. Two Knicks' ex-power forwards are perfect examples of that, and a firm reminder of what the Knicks need from their current supporting players.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Julius Randle has been a fantastic number two option alongside their franchise star, Anthony Edwards. Randle is averaging 22.4 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He has added a different element to Minnesota's offense, particularly by operating out of the post.

Of every player averaging at least 2 direct posts per game, Randle has been the second-most efficient player in the playoffs, generating 1.43 points per direct post. It is extremely valuable to have a player who can get a basket in one-on-one situations in the playoffs, specifically when the first option gets doubled. Randle has provided exactly that for the Timberwolves so far.

Obi Toppin isn't a second option; he is not even a third option, but he has played his role perfectly and taken advantage of the opportunities that have been provided to him. He is averaging 8.9 points per game, while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

In a pivotal Game 4, Toppin exploded for 21 points off of the bench, hitting both of the 3-point attempts he took, and finishing this beautiful reverse layup.

Obi Toppin turned into Dr. J 🤯😂 pic.twitter.com/wMNYl4ShS5 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 12, 2025

Knicks need "others" to step up

Things haven't been easy for Jalen Brunson, but he is still putting up numbers at the end of the day. In the second round, he is averaging 24.3 points, admittedly on poor efficiency. The rest of the Knicks' primary offensive talents haven't been able to score consistently. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 18.7 points in the series, while OG Anunoby is averaging 12, and Mikal Bridges is averaging 11.3.

Towns is the Knicks' second-best offensive talent, but he hasn't been able to take enough pressure off of Brunson. On top of that, his scoring abilities become all the more important to offset the defensive mishaps that he is prone to. Towns has been efficient when operating out of the post, generating 1.24 points per direct possession, but is only shooting 14.3 percent from three.

Anunoby and Bridges have both shown offensive flashes, but have been far too inconsistent. Anunoby dropped 29 points in Game 1, before following it up with five points in Game 2 and two points in Game 3, the fewest points he has scored in a game for the entire season. Bridges, on the other hand, has had dominant quarters, like the 14 fourth quarter points he scored in Game 2, and then quarters where he completely fades away.