Game 3 exposed dangerous flaw in Karl-Anthony Towns that could doom the Knicks

The Knicks dropped Game 3 to the Celtics 115-93, in a game that wasn't very competitive from the start. As is often the case with losses, it reveals things about teams. Things that good teams use to get better.

One thing the loss revealed is that Karl-Anthony Towns lacked attention to detail on the defensive end of the floor throughout the game, specifically in the first half. In a series where the Knicks are at a talent deficit, they can't afford to have lapses like he showed again, as it ultimately could cost them the series.

Towns had several defensive lapses

On multiple occasions, when Towns was guarding Boston's screener, he was in soft or even drop coverage. This allowed the Celtics to step into uncontested threes coming off the screen, several of which they buried.

Without having their specific defensive game plan, it is impossible to know with full confidence whether or not Towns was supposed to be playing drop. That said, based on the reaction of his teammates on several of those plays, it seems pretty evident that it was a mistake on the part of Towns.

For example, in the clip below, OG Anunoby is screened by Al Horford to get Jayson Tatum switched onto Towns. Anunoby can be seen frantically waving his arm in an attempt to get Towns to move up to the level. After Towns fails to do so, Tatum steps into an open three, which he hits. Anunoby can then be seen throwing his arms up in the air in frustration and possibly yelling at Towns.

Thibodeau shares blame

Now, the entire loss doesn't fall on the back of Towns, not even close. There were plenty of other issues that contributed as well. For one, their offense has been a major problem for the entire series, and for much of the Detroit series. Outside of the two historic comebacks in Games 2 and 3, they've looked like the inferior team for most of the time on the floor against Boston.

However, to beat the champions, the Knicks are going to have to be perfect. Shots aren't always going to fall, Boston will be the first team to tell you that. But the Knicks discovered something that was working in the first two games, switching every ball screen and having their centers play up at the level.

The details are what the Knicks can control, and it is completely inexcusable that Towns would possibly be that out of position on multiple occasions. It is equally inexcusable that Tom Thibodeau wouldn't have immediately fixed the problem once it happened the first or second time.

The Knicks need to straighten things out in Game 4. The last thing they want is to let the Celtics take two games at MSG and go back to Boston with momentum on their side. They need to control the things they can control, iron out their schemes, and execute them at a high level to have a shot.