Trey Murphy's extension proves Knicks were never going to make surprise trade
New York Knicks fans were stunned by the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, but once the shock started to wear off, there was a rumor that the team could make another trade. Before the KAT trade, fans learned that Mitchell Robinson would miss the season's first few months. Robinson's absence and Isaiah Hartenstein's departure propelled the Knicks to trade for KAT.
Towns could slide to the four when Robinson returns, as he did in Minnesota with Rudy Gobert. The earliest the Knicks could see that happen is in January. Robinson underwent his second ankle surgery of the season in May after he initially had surgery in December. He's struggled with injuries throughout his career.
Robinson has two full seasons left on the four-year contract he signed in 2022. He'll make $14.3 million this season and $12.9 million in 2025-26. It wouldn't be surprising if New York traded him during the season, but it would be challenging to trade an oft-injured center before he returns, making a previous belief harder to believe.
Some Knicks fans thought the team should trade Robinson for Pelicans wing Trey Murphy, which was an impossible dream. Why would New Orleans trade one of its top young players for a package centered around Robinson? No disrespect to the Knicks center, but it didn't make sense for the Pelicans.
Trey Murphy signs four-year rookie extension with Pelicans
New Orleans and Murphy agreed to a four-year, $112 million extension on Monday, ending the bizarre Knicks trade speculation.
Murphy's extension is important for the Pelicans, as Brandon Ingram is entering the last season of his current contract. He's eligible for a four-year, $208 million extension. If the two sides don't agree to a deal, he'll enter unrestricted free agency next summer. New Orleans should trade him before that point if the organization doesn't plan on paying him.
There was no reason to believe that the Pelicans would trade Murphy, especially given Ingram's situation. New York would welcome Murphy with open arms, but both sides have to agree to the deal.
Knicks fans will continue to monitor Robinson's status throughout the first few months of the season. Maybe he'll return and look like his old self, whether coming off the bench or in the starting lineup.
If New York is considering trading Robinson, the best-case scenario would be for him to return in January so interested teams can watch him play. He's on a great deal, so it shouldn't be difficult to trade him if he gets healthy. There's no guarantee that Robinson will get traded, though. Don't give up on him yet.