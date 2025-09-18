Trading Kolek now could cost Knicks flexibility later

The Knicks certainly have interest in keeping both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon on the roster after training camp. SNY's Ian Begley said if he had to bet, he would bet the Knicks opt to keep both vets. In that case, the Knicks would have to make a trade, and then the question becomes who? While Tyler Kolek seems like a logical option, it would reduce the flexibility the Knicks have to make further moves this season.

First, for those who aren't very tapped into the complexities of the salary cap, the Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron. They have signed multiple veterans, including Shamet and Brogdon, to non-guaranteed deals for training camp. However, the Knicks only have enough space to add one more player on a veteran minimum contract, which brings us back to the trade.

The Knicks are locked into winning now, and anyone who needs time to develop is expendable if it means replacing them with an immediate upgrade. If the Knicks view Brogdon's ball-handling and Shamet's shooting over the potential of Kolek, it would make sense to move him. That said, it would restrict the Knicks' finances even further.

Moving Kolek would give the Knicks very little breathing room

Begley explained in his mailbag that while the Knicks would have enough room to sign both Brogdon and Shamet if they moved Kolek, it would leave them just $44,000 under the second apron. In that case, the Knicks would be unable to add any other veterans during the season on a pro-rated deal.

Last season, the Knicks did exactly that to sign veteran PJ Tucker towards the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. Knicks fans likely won't remember Tucker's time in New York years from now, as he only appeared in three games for the Knicks; he certainly made an impact in the locker room.

Tucker is a born leader, a role that he relishes and quickly stepped into during his short stay with the Knicks. Having someone with playoff experience and a championship pedigree, who players can lean on and go to for advice, has value, and the Knicks were certainly better off because of it.

If the Knicks did dump Kolek for salary purposes, there would be no more room to sign someone like Tucker, or anyone else for that matter, during the season unless they were to make another trade for more cap relief.