Knicks youngster should pack his bags if latest roster rumor is true

The Knicks have loaded up their roster for training camp, signing a handful of veterans to non-guaranteed deals as they prepare to make critical decisions about their remaining roster spots. They have room to sign one veteran to a minimum contract, but if they want to sign two, they will need to make a trade to create space, something that SNY's Ian Begley is willing to bet they do.

The Knicks have signed Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon, and Garrison Mathews, among others, in recent days. One of them is expected to land on the final roster. However, if the Knicks want to keep more than one of them this year, it will likely mean offloading one of their second-year players, like Tyler Kolek, to create the space needed.

Answering questions on his Knicks Mailbag, Begley said, "I’d expect them to let things play out during camp/preseason before they made a move to keep both Brogdon and Shamet. But if I’m betting today, I’m betting that both Brodgon and Shamet are on the regular season roster." He also explained how the Knicks' desire to win now could be the driving force in a move.

Kolek doesn't fit that timeline

The Eastern Conference is shaping up to be weaker than it has been in a long time. The Boston Celtics will be without their best player (Jayson Tatum), the Indiana Pacers will be without their best player (Tyrese Haliburton), and the Milwaukee Bucks waived Damian Lillard. The Knicks have a golden opportunity to make a serious run.

This summer, Kolek showed he has a fair way to go before he can be an impactful NBA player. His shot needs work, and his ball-handling ability seemed suspect at times. That isn't what you want to see from a second-year player in Summer League.

For the Knicks, taking the proven ball-handling ability of Brogdon, along with the veteran leadership and voice in the huddle, fits their immediate needs more than what Kolek might one day become. Similarly, Shamet showed he can perform on the biggest stages last season, when he shot his way into the Knicks' rotation during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Training camp will be high-pressure

Just as these veterans will enter training camp looking to compete for a job, the Knicks youngsters will have to battle for their place as well. For the Knicks, it's what can you do for me now, not what can you do for me eventually.