Top option to fill Knicks' final roster spot has been dominating in Westchester

The New York Knicks will finally be able to fill their 15th roster spot this weekend after waiting because they are so close to the second apron. They can't sign a player who made more than $12.8 million before being bought out. Options were already slim, and top players like Ben Simmons (which proves the first four words of this sentence) are off the market.

New York's best bet would be turning to Westchester, the organization's G League affiliate. The reality is that if the Knicks do fill their final roster spot, it'll be someone who will be out of the rotation unless a situation arises (like an injury) that calls for playing time. Having an extra player on the bench would still be a good idea, especially when the playoffs start.

There is a player in the G League who has dominated all season after spending training camp with the Knicks. He was one of the stars in the 2020 NBA Bubble for the Pacers, averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. His career was derailed because of injuries, but he's still around fighting for another chance.

Fans have been waiting all season for New York to sign T.J. Warren to the main roster, and now, it could happen.

Knicks could sign Westchester standout T.J. Warren to final roster spot

The 31-year-old is averaging 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game with Westchester, shooting 51.8% from the field and 34.6% from three.

WHAT A START👀 T.J. WARREN WITH 13 PTS IN THE FIRST 9 MINUTES OF THE GAME🔥 pic.twitter.com/QDg5zlM37R — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) February 21, 2025

He broke Westchester's single-game scoring record earlier this month, finishing with 47 points on 7-of-13 shooting from three.

TJ WARREN BREAKS WESTCHESTER KNICKS SCORING RECORD:



47 points

14-23 FG

7-13 three

11 rebounds pic.twitter.com/bhCLVnFAPd — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 8, 2025

It helps that Warren spent the preseason with New York, and his past NBA experience would come in handy. Having his three-point shooting on the bench would be nice. He's someone Tom Thibodeau should feel comfortable turning to if his number is called.

Warren has postseason experience, too. His best performance was, of course, in 2020 with the Pacers. He briefly appeared in three games for the Timberwolves in the 2024 playoffs.

There are other players outside of Warren that the Knicks could sign, but at this point in the season, the forward is the top option based on the team's needs.