Tom Thibodeau saved Knicks from disaster by fixing one of his oldest flaws

Prior to the current two-game winning streak, the New York Knicks were near the bottom of a downward spiral. The impact of Jalen Brunson's ankle injury had New York trending in the wrong direction, going 3-6 over a nine-game stretch that left much to be desired.

Backed into a corner, head coach Tom Thibodeau has saved the Knicks from disaster by doing something that few thought he ever would: Empowering a rookie to play significant minutes.

New York was sent back to the drawing board on Thursday, Mar. 20. They lost for the third time in four games, this time falling 115-98 to the 18-54 Charlotte Hornets—a team that has only won one of its past six games, with the exception being the victory over the Knicks.

It was the type of loss that caused everyone in the locker room to look in the mirror and wonder what they could be doing differently—Thibodeau included.

The answer has been remarkable, as New York has turned its putrid offense around by scoring 250 points between its past two games. By comparison, it scored 297 between its previous two losses—just 47 more than it mustered during its past two wins.

One of the primary driving forces behind the Knicks' success has been Thibodeaus' long-awaited utilization of rookie point guard Tyler Kolek.

Tom Thibodeau is finally giving a rookie minutes

The Knicks traded up to select Kolek at No. 34 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. The decision was made mere months after the 2023 Big East Player of the Year put the finishing touches on a 2023-24 season during which he led the Marquette Golden Eagles to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2013.

Kolek led Marquette on that memorable run by excelling in the area New York recently found itself needing him most: As a facilitator.

Kolek led all Division I players in assists per game in 2023-24 and was averaging 8.9 dimes per contest during his time with the Westchester Knicks. Thibodeau seemingly took note, adding the first-year point guard to his rotation when New York took on the Washington Wizards.

It was a gamble that saved the Knicks from offensive irrelevance, providing them with the jolt they needed to win the past two games in impressive fashion.

Tyler Kolek is everything the Knicks have needed

Kolek finished the 122-103 win over the Wizards with four points, eight assists, one offensive rebound, and three steals in just 18 minutes. The next time out, he proved it was anything but a fluke when he posted two points, nine assists, and a block in 19 minutes during a 128-113 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

It should come as no surprise that the arrival of a point guard who can create consistent offense enabled the Knicks to post two of their three highest-scoring games since Brunson was injured.

Thibodeau has long been known as a coach who's reluctant to play his rookies, but his adaptability has suddenly become a crucial talking point. He was seemingly receptive to Mikal Bridges saying players needed to receive fewer minutes, with reserves being featured more and starters' playing time becoming more balanced.

If that's a sign of things to come, then an amenable Thibodeau could be the exact coach the Knicks need to get over the hump and make a deep playoff run once Brunson is back in the lineup.

In the meantime, Kolek is proving Thibodeau right for finally gambling on a rookie. He helped four players score in double-figures against Washington and six do so in the win over Dallas, with Karl-Anthony Towns being the primary beneficiary as a seemingly rejuvenated scoring threat.

It's too soon to know what Kolek's role will be moving forward, but this is a promising start to a new trend for a coach who has long been criticized for being unwilling to play his rookies.