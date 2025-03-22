Knicks need Karl-Anthony Towns to disprove narrative that defined T-Wolves career

The New York Knicks utilized the 2024 offseason to revamp and retool a roster that won 50 games in 2023-24. Those moves centered around the acquisition of high-level wing Mikal Bridges and All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

While Bridges is rewriting the narrative that he wasn't worth the price New York paid, Towns is unfortunately falling into the same habits that plagued him in Minnesota.

On the surface, Towns is in the midst of an extraordinary season. He's averaging 24.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal, 0.7 blocks, and 2.1 three-point field goals made per game while shooting the lights out at a clip of .525/.429/.836.

It's admittedly difficult to poke holes in a player's contributions when they're producing in a way that's nothing short of certifiably elite.

Unfortunately, the context of Towns' season is that he's yet to prove that he can truly take over a game when the Knicks need him most. It's too soon to say he won't, but as Minnesota Timberwolves fans know, there's a degree of passiveness that's hindered Towns' success in the past.

That appears to be rearing its head at the worst possible time for the Knicks as the postseason nears and Jalen Brunson continues to miss time due to an ankle injury.

Karl-Anthony Towns must prove he can be assertive under pressure

Towns looked the part of an All-NBA First Team candidate when he ripped off back-to-back 40-point games in mid-February, followed by a 32-point and 18-rebound outing the next time out. Unfortunately, since that ridiculous run of form, he hasn't played at the level New York needs him to.

Towns is averaging 22.9 points on 48.5 percent shooting from the field in his 25 appearances since then, which would be great for most, but indicates a decline in individual quality.

One of the primary issues with Towns' recent performances has been a reluctance to shoot as often as the Knicks need him to. He's attempted 13 or fewer shots in seven of the past 20 games, and has pulled down fewer than 10 rebounds in nine of 20.

For perspective: Towns has only recorded fewer than 10 rebounds in 14 games all season, meaning 64.3 percent of those instances have occurred over the past 20 outings.

Along those same lines, Towns has attempted 13 or fewer shots just 16 times in 2024-25. That means just under half of those instances were recorded over the past 20 games, thus revealing the true issue with his performances of late.

Towns isn't continuing a pattern that's been persistent throughout the season—he's regressing from the aggressive approach that had seemingly made him an All-NBA lock.

Considering Brunson is injured, the Knicks need Towns to take a more assertive approach to the game. More specifically, they need him to continue doing what he's done all season: Dominating the glass and scoring at virtual will.

If the Knicks get that version of Towns back, they may just find a way to protect their postseason seeding and enter the playoffs with momentum.