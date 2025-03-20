Karl-Anthony Towns issue is starting to hurt his All-NBA case

When the New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges this summer, expectations rose. When they traded for Karl-Anthony Towns right before the season began, the hype around the team skyrocketed to heights not seen since the Carmelo Anthony days—and perhaps even higher. Obviously, the goal is to win a championship, but in the meantime, awards are a nice place to start.

Jalen Brunson and Towns were both All-Stars this season, and All-NBA nods could be in store, too. There’s a ton of talent in the NBA, so it may be tough, but with some guys not reaching the 65-game minimum, Brunson and Towns may be in a position to land on one of the three squads.

But Towns’ case may be worsening by the day.

Karl-Anthony Towns' defense could hurt his All-NBA case

As the season went on, Towns looked like a lock for an All-NBA team. At one point, he had a case to be on the All-NBA First Team alongside the likes of Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum.

His impact on the Knicks’ offense this year has been undeniable. Having a three-point shooter as elite as he is has transformed their game on that end of the floor. Unfortunately, Towns’ issues lie on the other side of the ball, and Bill Simmons spoke about this potential issue on a recent episode of his podcast.

Towns has never been a great defender. On the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, he found a way to make an impact. With Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Anthony Edwards by his side, Towns managed to string together a quality defensive year. But teams have exposed him more and more this season.

Squads like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and more have made it a point to punish Towns in switches with guys like Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Jaylen Brown.

If New York wants to end up in the Finals (and win a title), they will need to go through teams like the Celtics and the Cavs. But if Towns is unable to hold his own on defense, they won’t stand a great chance.

This issue has popped up more and more as the season has gone on, and despite the fact that the Knicks have three great defenders in Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby, teams have still found a way to target Towns.

His offensive impact has been incredible, but basketball is a two-way sport. And the Knicks’ championship hopes aren’t the only thing that could be impacted by Towns’ poor defense. His own All-NBA case could be hurt, too.

Towns should still end up on a team. But All-NBA First Team may be out of the question. And if his defensive weaknesses persist, All-NBA Second Team may be as well.

If voters are looking for a tiebreaker, poor defense could be enough to do it.