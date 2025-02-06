Tom Thibodeau gets a player right up his alley in under the radar Knicks trade

After a massive offseason, the New York Knicks have remained relatively quiet at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. Perhaps it's a matter of having already put together the roster they want, as the Knicks have gotten off to a remarkable 34-17 start to the season.

New York quietly executed what may be its final move of the 2024-25 season, however, when it sent Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Knicks' motivation for the deal was unclear at first, as it was simply operating in a supporting role as the third partner in the deal that saw Khris Middleton and Kyle Kuzma trade places. Sims was included to help complete the deal between the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks will be getting a defensive-minded guard back from the Bucks: Delon Wright.

The Bucks are sending Delon Wright and cash to the Knicks for Sims, sources said. https://t.co/0JjUYONkkP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

It's a sneaky, under-the-radar deal, but New York could benefit from the addition of a player who seems to fit Thibodeau's ideology.

Knicks add Delon Wright in Jericho Sims trade

Wright, 32. is a 10-year veteran who has carved out a decade-long career by excelling on the defensive end of the floor. He isn't known to be the most productive player, but quality defenders in the backcourt will always have value.

Thus far in 2024-25, Wright has appeared in 26 games, starting two and continuing to solidify his place as a high-quality defender in 15.6 minutes per game.

Opponents are shooting 3.0 percent worse when Wright is the primary defender in 2024-25. That includes a massive drop-off of 8.9 percent on three-point field goals, which could explain the motivation for this trade.

New York ranks dead last in opponent three-point field goal percentage at a stunning 37.8 percent, making Wright a potentially invaluable late-season addition.

It's admittedly unclear how Wright will fit in the Knicks' rotation of guards. The team already has an abundance of options behind Jalen Brunson, including Tyler Kolek, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne, all of whom provide superior offensive value to Wright.

Defense is Thibodeau's calling card, however, and Wright seems to fit the identity that's been cultivated across his legendary coaching career.

Perhaps Wright will operate more as a player whose value is found on the practice court, challenging his teammates in ways they may not currently be challenged. There's value to be found in games, as well, however, including his season average of 2.0 steals per 36 minutes.

It's a quiet trade that could admittedly yield limited results, but Wright's strengths align with the Knicks' weaknesses in a perfect way.