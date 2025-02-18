Tom Thibodeau's most important Knicks players are not his All-Stars

The 2025 All-Star Weekend in San Francisco was special for New York Knicks fans. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns became the first Knicks All-Star starters in 50 years. Unfortunately, fans didn't see them play on the same team because of the new format, but it was still a memorable experience.

Everyone knows how important Brunson and Towns are to New York. They're the Knicks' two leading scorers, with Brunson averaging 26.1 points per game and KAT averaging 24.7. Brunson is also averaging a career-high 7.5 assists per game, and Towns is doing the same, but in a different category with his 13.4 rebounds per game.

There has rightfully been a lot of Brunson and KAT chatter, and that won't change. However, how far New York goes won't necessarily rest on that duo's shoulders. What will matter most is who will step up behind the star point guard and center. No, we're not just talking about the other three starters — Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby.

Knicks role players will decide how far Knicks can go

New York's biggest X-Factor is Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to return sometime after the All-Star break. He hasn't played in a game since last May, when he underwent his second ankle surgery of the season.

Robinson's presence could be what helps the Knicks find their defensive identity again. He'll likely come off the bench when he returns, but that doesn't mean there won't be times he shares the floor with Towns — at least that's what fans want to see.

You can't underestimate the impact of other players besides Robinson, like Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa. The former exploded onto the scene last season after he signed an extension following the OG Anunoby trade. His scoring off the bench gave the injury-rattled Knicks a spark in the regular season and the playoffs.

Achiuwa was initially an afterthought in the Anunoby trade, but it didn't take long for him to make an impact. He stepped up when others were injured. New York appreciated his contributions enough to re-sign him to a one-year deal over the offseason. He missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury but has since re-entered the rotation. Achiuwa started the last few games before the break in place of Anunoby, who is dealing with a foot sprain.

The front office opted not to make a major move before the Feb. 6 deadline, only sending Jericho Sims to Milwaukee for Delon Wright. They're relying on who they have on the roster to make what everyone hopes will be a deep playoff run. Let's see how far Brunson, Towns, and Co. can go.