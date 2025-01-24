Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make Knicks history as All-Star starters

Six months ago, New York Knicks fans had no idea they'd vote for Karl-Anthony Towns to represent their favorite team at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The trade happened so fast and so unexpectedly that it took days for the shock to wear off.

So much for the questions about how Towns would fit in New York. He's in the midst of his best career yet, averaging 25.1 points and a career-high 13.9 rebounds per game, shooting a career-best 54.4% from the field and 43.3% from three (another personal best). KAT has transformed the Knicks' offense alongside fellow star Jalen Brunson.

Brunson is averaging 26 points and a career-high 7.3 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 39.1% from deep. He's evolved into one of the best floor generals in the league.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns named All-Star starters

Hopefully, neither player pre-booked a tropical vacation for All-Star break, as both will spend part of it in the Bay Area. New York one-upped itself from having two All-Star reserves last season (Julius Randle had an injury replacement because of his dislocated shoulder) to having two All-Star starters.

Towns is now a five-time All-Star (2018, 2019, 2022, 2024, 2025), but like Brunson, 2025 will be his first year starting. Towns is one-for-one on being named an All-Star since arriving in New York, and Brunson is two-for-three.

Brunson and Towns join Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as Eastern Conference All-Star starters. The Eastern Conference reserves will be announced on TNT next Thursday (Jan. 30) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

When was the last time the Knicks had two All-Star starters?

If you're reading this and were born after the 1975 NBA All-Star Game, you've never witnessed two Knicks be All-Star starters. Clyde Frazier and Earl Monroe represented the Knicks as All-Star starters that year. Brunson and KAT will break the fifty-year streak and start in San Francisco.

Of course, Frazier is still a regular fixture at MSG as a color commentator for MSG Networks. Monroe also attends many Knicks games at The Garden. It must have been cool for that duo (and others) to watch the current Knicks resurgence in the NBA as one of the top teams.