Timberwolves fans are making a Donte DiVincenzo realization Knicks already knew

There was a reason New York Knicks fans were devastated when they learned Donte DiVincenzo was included in the trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. He spent one season in New York, which nobody saw coming after he signed a four-year deal in 2023 free agency. It ended up being the best season of his career.

That same DiVincenzo didn't show up in Minnesota, at least not during the first few months of the season. Some Timberwolves fans wrote him off too quickly, which was unfair, considering it takes time to acclimate to a new environment. Getting traded days before training camp wasn't easy, and the deal shocked everyone involved.

Knicks fans immediately missed DiVincenzo's shooting off the bench, while Timberwolves fans questioned whether he could shoot at all. It hasn't been easy for Minnesota fans to be patient, especially watching KAT shine from afar. Things have since changed for DiVincenzo.

Donte DiVincenzo is becoming the player Knicks fans knew he'd be

DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley in the starting lineup (subscription required) earlier this week when Minnesota played the Clippers and Pelicans in back-to-back games. He posted 15 points (5-of-12), nine rebounds, and one assist against LA. DiVincenzo followed that up with 10 points (4-of-12), seven assists, two rebounds, and three steals against New Orleans.

As you can see, he didn't shoot particularly well in either contest, but he still scored in double digits, as well as impacted the game in other ways.

Donte DiVincenzo, man.



Much better start for the new starting lineup. But even last night, Donte's energy was on full display immediately. Same thing tonight.



He's made plays like this all year, and they are big with the bench mob, but even big while starting. pic.twitter.com/UEbS13KepW — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) January 8, 2025

DiVincenzo looks like the difference-maker the Timberwolves traded for and the player the Knicks didn't want to lose. He's what pushed the KAT trade past the finish line. Minnesota coveted DiVincenzo, and it makes sense why.

He's playing far more confidently than he did the first few months after the trade, so much so that he's found himself in the starting lineup. DiVincenzo started 63 of the 81 games he played for the Knicks last season but was expected to come off the bench this season after the Mikal Bridges trade.

When DiVincenzo arrived in Minnesota, starting was a long shot, even amid Conley's struggles. However, he's found his groove, as New York fans knew he would. There are no longer questions of whether the Timberwolves should trade DiVincenzo, which were bizarre to begin with. He's too valuable, which is why the Knicks wanted to keep him.

To get a player like Towns (who has been phenomenal), you must give up someone like DiVincenzo. Losing KAT might still sting for Minnesota fans, but at least they now understand why the Timberwolves front office wanted DiVincenzo.