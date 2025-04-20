Thibodeau dropped a rare (and hilarious) gem after Brunson lit up Detroit

The New York Knicks came back from an eighth-point fourth quarter deficit on Saturday for a hard-fought Game 1 victory over the Detroit Pistons. En route to the win, the Knicks pulled off an improbable 21-0 run, completely stunning the sixth-seeded Pistons.

Outside of the stunning run, the other most impressive part of New York's win was the play of Jalen Brunson. The Knicks' superstar put up an incredible outing. In classic Tom Thibodeau style, Brunson played 40 minutes, and he put up a team-leading 34 points on 12-for-27 shooting, along with eight assists.

After suffering an ankle injury in March, Brunson was out from March 6 until April 6. He appeared in four regular season games leading up to the playoffs, setting up his monster night in Game 1. After the contest on Saturday, Thibodeau broke character for a brief moment and made a light-hearted comment about Jalen's performance.

"I think he grabbed his cape."



Thibs had jokes when asked about Brunson's return in Game 1 to help lift NYK to the win 😂 pic.twitter.com/wgMmvYVjfc — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2025

"I think he grabbed his cape," Thibobeau said, referring to Brunson's heroic game. This was obviously a notable moment for a coach like Thibs, who rarely has much of an unserious moment. But after a night like that one, even the stoic Thibodeau can have a little fun.

After this game, Knicks fans should be a little more wary of the Pistons. Clearly, the Knicks can erupt for offensive explosions that can win them games in the playoffs. But there were moments on Saturday where it looked like Detroit had this game won. New York will have to tighten up from the opening tipoff if they want to avoid another fourth quarter showdown with this team.